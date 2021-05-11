3 Steps to Improve Work-From-Home Communication Hurdles

Working from home has transformed from being a luxury to a necessity during the coronavirus pandemic. As everyone looks to keep themselves and their families safe during the pandemic, companies are now letting their employees work remotely for a much longer period.

This has led to an increase in the number of virtual meetings all across. While virtual meetings help save time that would otherwise be lost while travelling, there's a growing concern amongst decision-makers on lost productivity due to communication hurdles. Virtual meetings that lack clear audio make things harder for employees, resulting in a lack of overall productivity.

Here are three ways decision-makers can help improve work-from-home communication hurdles:

1. Identify communication issues

Ever heard someone say, "what?" during a virtual conference? According to EPOS' research, that's one of the most expensive words in business today. Employees working from home need to make several calls during the day and no single employee has the same setup and problems.

According to EPOS' study, 95 percent of today's modern workers say their concentration and efficiency at work has suffered due to sonic setbacks. It only gets worse if you consider the ongoing work-from-home situation where employees don't have a consistent, well-crafted home office setup. It isn't just audio, video conferencing has its own set of communication issues lead led by apps, technologies, employees' setup.

Identifying communication issues amongst employees working remotely is the first step to solve communication issues. Does your employee face a consistent background noise issue? Is your employee unable to hear others due to improper equipment audio devices? Answering these questions will help you determine the right course of action to take.

2. Minimise the risk of interruptions

69 percent of employees say they have to spend extra time on their work tasks due to poor sound quality. This metric alone calls for better audio products that can help employees communicate more efficiently with their teams. Clear communication can help them get things done quickly, and increase overall team productivity.

To accomplish this, decision-makers need to help their employees minimise interruptions. Key annoying elements include background noise, poor audio quality due to equipment, and in some cases even environmental noise. You can work with your employees to help them understand how you can minimise interruptions by helping them set up an ideal environment while working from home.

3. Invest in the right audio solutions for your employees

The biggest change you can make that'll elevate your employees' productivity as they work from home is by investing in the right audio solutions. Bad audio isn't just bad for your employees, it's also bad for your business. EPOS' study suggests bad audio results in 23 percent dissatisfied clients, and even 19 percent loss of pitches.

