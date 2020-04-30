Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

At Rs. 1,399, this is one of Xiaomi’s most affordable wireless audio products.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 30 April 2020 16:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

This compact speaker is IPX5-rated for water resistance

Highlights
  • The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is compact and water resistant
  • Sound output is through a single 5W driver
  • Like most Xiaomi products, the speaker is good value for money

That Xiaomi makes some of the best value-for-money smartphones you can buy in India is nothing new. However, the company also manufactures a range of audio products, including headphones, earphones, soundbars, and wireless speakers. Like the company's smartphones, these audio products are affordably priced and appeal to budget users. One of the latest audio products from Xiaomi is the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, which was launched in India in February for Rs. 1,399.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is compact, affordable, and promises a lot for the price, including IPX5 water resistance and connection stability thanks to Bluetooth 5. We've reviewed this new affordable speaker from Xiaomi, and here's what we think.

mi outdoor bluetooth speaker review buttons Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has a rubber base with embossed buttons

 

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker can take a few splashes

As the word ‘outdoor' in the product name suggests, this speaker is meant for use outside. Although going outside wasn't really possible for us during this review thanks to the nationwide lockdown, we did manage to put the speaker to the test in some simulated outdoor environments. The speaker is IPX5 rated for water resistance, giving it a bit of protection from the elements, real or simulated.

An IPX5 rating suggests that the speaker can survive a sustained low-pressure water jet spray. We tested this safely on our own by lightly splashing water on the speaker and holding it under a running tap. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker isn't rated to be fully submerged in water, so that's something you should avoid - and be particularly careful about around pools or bathtubs, since accidents can happen.

The fabric cover over the speaker driver did manage to keep water out even under a lightly flowing tap. The rubber-embossed buttons around the sides meant that water didn't have an easy way to sneak into the electronic bits of the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker. There's also a tight rubber flap that protects the Micro-USB port and 3.5mm socket when they aren't needed.

mi outdoor bluetooth speaker review flap Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

A rubber flap covers the Micro-USB port and 3.5mm socket when not in use

 

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is small and easy to handle, thanks to an elastic strap at the top and a rubber base which lets the speaker stay planted on most flat surfaces.

While we usually kept the speaker flat with the driver facing upwards for the best sound, the strap made it easy to simply tie or hang the speaker from a suitable hook, and sound was decent this way as well.

Under the fabric top layer is a single 5W speaker driver and a 2,000mAh battery that promises 20 hours of use on a single charge. We were able to get around 15 hours with the device playing at high volumes; pretty good for a speaker of this size and price.

Sound on the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is loud and fun

Despite its compactness and single speaker driver, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is loud, punchy, and fun. The sound is driven and bass-happy, and works well with fast, exciting tracks. For best results, turn the volume all the way up. The speaker sounded pretty good even at the 80 percent volume level, but at low volumes, we felt that it lost all of its drive.

Listening to Zombies On Your Lawn from the Plants vs Zombies soundtrack, we loved how the speaker rumbled as the bass kicked in. We also found that the bass sounded best when the speaker was placed on a thick, hard surface, while soft materials took a bit of the punch out of the sound. The highs sounded crisp as well, and vocals were distinct and clear throughout the track.

mi outdoor bluetooth speaker review bottom Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

The bottom of the speaker is rubber, which helps grip the surface it's on

 

Switching to Keep It Close by Seven Lions, we were impressed with how sharp and defined the sound was. The manufactured bass elements in this dubstep track sounded almost electric, lending an interesting new character to this track. Unlike most other compact devices in this price range, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker produces a clean, even sound that offers enough by way of bass and treble, while also letting the mid-range shine through.

You can take the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker along with you on trips or use it by the pool. The sound will be good enough if you're close to the speaker and can place it on a hard, flat surface. Interestingly, the speaker is a lot more capable indoors, making us wonder whether the product name might discourage a lot of potential buyers. It's loud enough for a small room, and more than effective for personal listening along with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. There's even a microphone, so you can use it for hands-free calls; sound was decent enough for this as well.

mi outdoor bluetooth speaker review strap Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker works just fine even indoors

 

Verdict

Affordable wireless speakers have often disappointed us, but the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is a refreshing splash of fun in an otherwise drab space. The speaker looks good, is built well, and offers a fair bit more by way of water resistance than most other wireless speakers priced at under Rs. 1,500. Good sound quality and decent battery life are the icing on the cake.

While there are some decent options in the market from brands such as Boat, JBL, and Philips that are also worth considering, the Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker gets the value-for-money proposition right. It's a complete package, and we'd recommend it if you're looking for an entry-level wireless speaker, regardless of whether you use it indoors or outdoors.

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Decent sound, loud
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • None, really
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker review
Speaker Type Mobile, Tablet and Laptop
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, Bluetooth, wireless speaker
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus Z Alleged Live Image Leaked, Tips Flat Display Panel and Presence of In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Aarogya Setu to Come Pre-Installed on New Phones, Registration Will Be Mandatory During Setup: Reports
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  5. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  6. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  7. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  8. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  9. TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, Sees Massive Growth During Pandemic
  10. Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo G1 Leaks Before Official Launch, Based on the Vivo S6 5G: Reports
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Chip Technology Firm ARM to Ease Fees for Startups, Join Incubator
  4. Facebook Could Address Some US Antitrust Concerns With New Photo Transfer Tool
  5. Facebook's Photo Transfer Tool Now Available in US and Canada
  6. Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  7. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Realme UI Update With Android 10 in India: All Details
  9. LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted
  10. Reddit Adds Start Chatting Feature to Communities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com