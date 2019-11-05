Technology News
loading

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review

Meet Xiaomi’s answer to the Realme Buds Wireless.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 14:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones are priced at Rs. 1,599

Highlights
  • The earphones feature a neckband-style design and look good
  • They offer up to 8 hours of use on a single charge
  • Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones sound quality is decent for the price

We're reviewed a lot of affordable wireless earphones in recent months, but there aren't a lot of options we'd happily recommend. Perhaps the only two we've been satisfied with are the Blink Play and the recently launched Realme Buds Wireless, suggesting that while there are plenty of options in the sub-Rs. 2,000 space, few of them are actually any good. That said, can this latest launch from Xiaomi make a difference in the segment?

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones are a recent launch from the Chinese smartphone maker, and are priced at Rs. 1,599. These affordable earphones attempt to get the basics right, keeping things simple in an effort to offer the best value for money. Does this pair of earphones succeed? Read on to find out.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones design and specifications

Unlike many of the options in this segment that have fancy designs and features you wouldn't expect to see on affordable wireless earphones, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones keep things simple. There is just one colour - black - and every part of the headset sticks to this colour. The neckband is flexible and has plastic ends for the battery and controls, while the earbuds are metal. We found the headset to be comfortable to use, with the earbuds fitting in our ears securely.

Like a lot of similar products, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have magnets on the ends of the earbuds that let the two stick together when not in use. Unlike with the Realme Buds Wireless and OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, the magnets don't control power; that is done through a multi-function button on the neckband. We do prefer this implementation, since it keeps the controls uncomplicated and makes the earphones less likely to be turned on accidentally, wasting power.

mi neckband bluetooth earphones review logo Xiaomi Mi


The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones support voice commands through Google Assistant, and use Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. Bluetooth codec support is limited to just SBC, which is a bit disappointing considering that the similarly priced Realme Buds Wireless support the superior AAC codec.

The earbuds use dynamic drivers, and the 120mAh battery can be charged through a Micro-USB port on the neckband. We got close to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, which is on par with what we've experienced with similar headsets in this price segment. Unfortunately, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones aren't rated for dust or water resistance, so you'll need to be careful using them in rough conditions.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones performance

Like the Realme Buds Wireless, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones don't offer too much by way of sound quality. However, this headset does get the basics right, offering sound that is comfortable to listen to, and it performs capably with all genres and styles of music. Bass lovers and anyone looking for a bit of drive and excitement in their music will be particularly happy with this headset. We listened to a variety of genres using an Android smartphone and an Apple laptop as the primary source devices.

We started with Don't Be Shy (Wave Racer Remix) by DCup, and were immediately impressed with the attack in the bass of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones. Although it wasn't what we'd call powerful, the low end was tight, articulate, and well defined. The highs were similarly driven, but there is a definite bias towards the lows on this headset. Fortunately, the bass was never fatiguing and we quite liked what we heard.

mi neckband bluetooth earphones review controls Xiaomi Mi


Moving on to You Get What You Give by The New Radicals, we found the mid range to be significantly duller than the rest of the frequency range, and the sound was a bit soft and underwhelming on this track. While the lows and highs retained their strong nature, the inability of the earphones to draw out the best in vocals was a bit disappointing. The low end did tend to overpower vocals just a bit, but that's more a complaint against the dull mid range, rather than against the bass of this headset.

Finally, we listened to a bit of Indian pop music, with electro-pop track Din Raat by Lifafa. The track's interplay between the left and right channels is an excellent test of soundstaging and sonic imaging, and we were immediately impressed with how well the headset did in these two departments. While we've heard better presence and more immersive sound on more expensive headsets such as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 and even on the Realme Buds Wireless (to a small extent), we were pleased with what's on offer with the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, considering their price.

We used the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones for voice calls as part of our testing, and were happy with the results. Calls were usually clear with crisp sound on both ends, but we did have to turn the volume up to close to maximum to properly understand what was being said. While some background noise could be heard on our end of the call, it wasn't too distracting.

mi neckband bluetooth earphones review neckband Xiaomi Mi


Verdict

Till recently, our recommendation to anyone looking to buy wireless earphones for less than Rs. 2,000 was to increase their budget. However, recent months have seen a couple of launches that are finally worthy of our recommendation — the first was the Realme Buds Wireless, and now the second is the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones. At Rs. 1,599, this headset gets the basics right, offering a great combination of sound quality, battery life, and comfort.

There are some similarities to the Realme Buds Wireless here, particularly when it comes to sound quality and battery life. The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones don't look as good and are a bit simple in function, but the latter is actually a good thing — this is a no-nonsense pair of earphones that only falls short in terms of codec support and water resistance. If you're looking for a new pair of affordable wireless earphones, you should definitely consider the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones.

Price: Rs. 1,599

Pros

  • Simple, easy to use
  • Comfortable
  • Strong bass, decent soundstage

Cons

  • No AAC codec support
  • No water resistance
  • Somewhat dull mid range

Ratings (out of 5)

  • Design/ comfort: 3.5
  • Audio quality: 3
  • Battery life: 3.5
  • Value for money: 4
  • Overall: 3.5
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

iOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.2, tvOS 13.2 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
Instagram Bans Fictional Snippets Showing Suicide
Honor Smartphones
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  2. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  3. Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes
  4. Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch, Mi TV 5 to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Microsoft Launches New Office App Combining Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  6. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  7. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  9. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  10. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi CC9 Pro Launched With 108-Megapixel Penta Lens Camera Setup, Snapdragon 730G: Price, Specifications
  2. Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro With 4K Displays Launched in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Facebook's Libra Digital Currency Could Come Under Some Existing Rules: IOSCO
  4. Google Maps for Android Gets New Search Shortcut Carousel Feature
  5. US Urged to Invest More in AI; Ex-Google CEO Warns of China's Progress
  6. Amazon Echo, Google Home Smart Speakers Can Be Hacked With Laser 'Light Commands', Researchers Claim
  7. Uber Posts Q3 Loss, Says Will be Profitable by the End of 2021
  8. Dropbox Transfer Rolls Out for All Users, Allows Professional Users to Share 100GB Files Easily
  9. WhatsApp Beta Update on Android Brings New Emojis, Tweaks Three Existing Ones
  10. Microsoft Office All-in-One App Launched for Android, iOS; Features Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a Single Place
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.