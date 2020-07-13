Technology News
loading

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones Review

Now smaller, and with better battery life and active noise cancellation.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 July 2020 19:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones Review

The new Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones have active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is priced at Rs. 24,990 in India
  • The aptX Bluetooth codec is supported on the earphones
  • Performance and battery life are impressive

At a time when true wireless earphones are available for less than Rs. 1,000 and you can buy a perfectly good smartphone for under Rs. 10,000, it's hard to justify spending over Rs. 20,000 on a pair of true wireless earphones. However, mainstream true wireless earphones are usually designed more for convenience and ease of use than sound quality. If you expect really premium sound, you have to be willing to spend more for it.

The success of Apple's premium AirPods and AirPods Pro models in India and abroad proves that there is definitely demand for high-end true wireless earphones. The AirPods Pro has been our default pick for high-end true wireless earphones for a while now, but the product I'm reviewing today is set to challenge its position at the top.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is the successor the last year's Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones. Priced at Rs. 24,990 in India, the new true wireless earphones offer improved features in smaller bodies, and promise better battery life as well as improved sound. Find out if these new premium true wireless earphones are indeed the best you can buy, in our review.

sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 review earphones Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are smaller than the first version, but still quite large for true wireless earphones

 

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is smaller, but better

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is similar in design to its predecessor, but with one key difference – it's smaller and lighter. That said, the earphones aren't compact by any means, and still stuck out of my ears a fair bit. The fit is a bit better than before, and this makes a difference when it comes to passive noise isolation.

The earphones are plastic but feel well built, and there are indicator lights and proximity sensors on the inside of each one, enabling auto play and pause functionality when you put on or take off one of the earphones. This can be disabled using the app if you choose.

The Sennheiser logo on the outer side of each earphone is touch sensitive for gesture controls. The controls were easy enough to get used to, with the left side controlling playback and the right side controlling noise cancelation, transparent hearing, and voice assistant controls by default. All gestures on either side are completely customisable using the Sennheiser Smart Control app, so you can set your pair up however you like. Usefully, you can also adjust volume from the headset, giving you control over most functions and features without needing to use your smartphone.

Among all the pairs of true wireless earphones we've reviewed, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 has the nicest charging case. It's neither too big nor too small, and has a fabric-wrapped exterior that looks and feels very good. At the back is a USB Type-C port for charging, and a button and indicator light that changes colour to show you the charge level. The case has a magnetic lid, and the earphones themselves fit in magnetically and securely.

Like most premium Bluetooth earphones, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 has its own app for customisation. The Sennheiser Smart Control app (available for Android and iOS) lets you control many of the features and functions on the headset, including the hearing modes. You can set up the gesture controls according to your preferences, check the battery levels of the earphones, change equaliser settings, and update firmware. It's a useful app to set the earphones up, but I didn't find myself using it much after the initial setup beyond checking battery levels, and that's exactly how it should be.

sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 review case Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The charging case looks and feels very good

 

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones have custom 7mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 5-21,000Hz, and a single microphone in each earphone for active noise cancellation. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, with support for the SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codecs. The use of the aptX codec means that these earphones are particularly well suited for use with Android smartphones.

Battery life is much improved on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 over its predecessor. I was able to get around six hours of use per charge on the earphones, with active noise cancellation on. The charging case added another three full charges for around 23-24 hours of battery life per charge cycle. This isn't the best we've seen among true wireless earphones, but it's pretty good for a true wireless headset with active noise cancellation, and the combined battery life is superior to what you'd get with the similarly priced AirPods Pro.

Better sound, effective noise cancellation on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

While the original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless wasn't a very impressive overall package for the price, I had only good things to say about its sound quality. Interestingly, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 manages to improve on this. Although tuned a bit for punchier bass, the combination of good drivers and aptX codec support makes this the best sounding pair of true wireless earphones I've heard yet.

Active noise cancellation offers much more than simply reducing noise levels; it made for a focused listening experience that let me focus on the music, and not hear much else, even in the noisiest of situations. Starting with Rhinestone Eyes by Gorillaz, the level of detail in the track was impressive, and I quite liked the sharp, clean sound as well. I was able to hear some very faint background sounds, with the earphones providing a spacious and wide soundstage.

Moving on to electronic tracks revealed that Sennheiser has tweaked the sonic signature a bit on the Momentum True Wireless 2 to make the sound a bit more punchy. Listening to Disco Ballin' by Discotron, I found that the bass was strong, aggressive and driven; this made it a lot more noticeable, and dictated terms for the track. That said, there was still plenty of detail to be heard – the depth in the sound was present and real, and the mid-range and highs weren't getting lost in the powerful lows at all.

The aptX codec also meant that the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 performed better with high-resolution audio tracks than most other true wireless earphones. Listening to my favourite track in my high-resolution audio collection, Touched By Tango (Anxiety) by Astor Piazzola, I was impressed by how detailed the sound was, and how real and present the instruments in this operatic tango track sounded.

sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 review earphones 2 Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Active noise cancellation on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is effective

 

From the grunt and timbre of the double bass to the gentle aggression of the violins, everything sounded impressive on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The sound is comparable to what could be expected from a good pair of wireless neckband-style earphones such as the Sony WI-1000XM2, which is quite impressive given the true wireless form factor of the Sennheiser earphones.

While the LDAC Bluetooth codec is considered superior, Qualcomm's aptX codec works brilliantly for most genres and tracks thanks to the flexibility of Sennheiser's custom drivers and the excellent tuning of the Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones.

Listening to Mint Royale's Singin' In The Rain, there was a bit of everything to be heard in the sound; the low-end was aggressive, and the detail and soundstage were on point. The overall listening experience was engaging, immersive, and immensely enjoyable. The sampling of Gene Kelly's 1952 classic, combined with the modern edge of Mint Royale's electronic remix, was impressively reproduced by the Sennheiser earphones, accurately capturing the essence of this old-meets-new track.

There aren't too many pairs of true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, and performance hasn't exactly been flagship-grade on most of the ones we've tested that do have this feature. However, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 gets this right. Active noise cancellation is quite effective on these earphones, managing to significantly reduce the droning sounds of my air conditioner and ceiling fan.

The effect of noise cancelation isn't quite as stark and silent as it can be on flagship-grade over-ear headsets such as the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but it does match up to the abilities of the AirPods Pro. Transparency mode was a bit unnerving at first for me, and didn't sound as natural as that of the AirPods Pro, but it works well enough and is a useful feature to have.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is largely music-focused and is obviously meant for buyers who want very good sound with the true wireless form factor, but it does an acceptable job as a hands-free headset as well. Sound is clear on calls, and I quite like the setting that turns on transparency mode while on voice calls, which let me hear myself properly.

While people on the other end of calls sounded clear to me, they did on occasion ask me to speak up as my voice sounded a bit soft to them. It's entirely usable for the purpose, but if performance on calls is important, the AirPods Pro is a better bet at this price.

sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 review airpods pro Sennheiser Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Apple AirPods Pro

The Sennheiser sounds better than the AirPods Pro for music, but the Apple earphones perform better for voice calls

 

Verdict

While the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless was among the best sounding true wireless headsets I used last year, the overall experience fell a bit short, and I didn't think it was worth the price. With the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, things have improved without a change in the price – the design is better, battery life sees an improvement, sound remains top-notch for the form factor, and effective active noise cancellation adds a lot of value.

Purely in terms of musicality and the quality of the overall listening experience, there's no better pair of true wireless earphones that you can buy right now than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, particularly if you use an Android smartphone which will let you unlock the potential of the aptX Bluetooth codec. Sure, it's expensive at Rs. 24,990, but the kind of quality on offer here does justify the price.

Price: Rs. 24,990

Pros

  • Bluetooth 5.1 and Qualcomm aptX support
  • Very good battery life
  • Good app, customisable controls
  • Clean, detailed sound
  • Strong bass, excellent soundstage
  • Effective active noise cancellation

Cons

  • Expensive

Ratings (out of 5)

  • Design/ comfort: 4
  • Audio quality: 4.5
  • Battery life: 4.5
  • Value for money: 3.5
  • Overall: 4

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, aptX
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide-Angle Selfie Camera with 105-Degree Field of View

Related Stories

product Sennheiser’s new Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones are priced at Rs. 24,990, and offer active noise cancellation, aptX support, and more. Is this the best-sounding pair of true wireless earphones you can buy now? Find out in our review. 4 out of 5 stars
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Every Major Announcement From Ubisoft Forward
  3. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  4. Google to Invest Rs. 75,000 Crores in India
  5. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Launching in India Soon: Flipkart
  6. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  7. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone Pro 7 With Flip Cameras to Launch Soon: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  9. PUBG Mobile Introduces New Anti-Cheat Measure to Crack Down on Cheaters
  10. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to Launch on July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Pack Second Wide-Angle Selfie Camera with 105-Degree Field of View
  2. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  3. Fake TikTok Malware Being Spread Through WhatsApp, Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns
  4. iPhone 12 to be Costlier than iPhone 11 Despite Not Having EarPods or Charger, Analyst Claims
  5. Snapchat Brings 'Here for You' Feature to Address Mental Health Issues Faced by Users in India
  6. Google Partners With CBSE to Train 1 Million Teachers to Deliver 'Blended Learning'
  7. Top Trump Aide Warns of 'Strong Actions' on TikTok, Angering China
  8. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India Soon, Company Teases
  9. Tecno Spark 5 Pro With MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Announces Rs. 75,000 Crores Investment in India, to Accelerate Digital Economy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com