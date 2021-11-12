Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Reviews
  • Realme Dizo Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review: No Frills Wireless Listening

Realme Dizo Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review: No-Frills Wireless Listening

Is this the best budget wireless headset you can buy right now?

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 November 2021 19:48 IST
Realme Dizo Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review: No-Frills Wireless Listening

Dizo Wireless is priced at Rs. 1,099 in India

Highlights
  • The Dizo Wireless has a magnetic power switch
  • The headset works with the Realme Link app on Android
  • These basic wireless earphones offer acceptable sound for the price

Competitive pricing is often the key to success in the Indian consumer electronics space, and Realme has often got this right, especially for its accessories and audio products. The company has now gone a step further, making prices even more attractive through its Realme TechLife ecosystem spinoff, Dizo. This new company has quickly launched a bunch of affordable audio and wearable products in India, including the Dizo Wireless neckband earphones that I have on review here.

Priced at Rs. 1,099 in India, the Dizo Wireless is similar to the recently launched Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, but is priced a bit lower. This is a simple wireless headset with few features beyond the basics of Bluetooth connectivity, but promises good sound at a low price. Is this the best affordable wireless headset you can buy right now? Find out in this review.

dizo wireless review main Dizo Realme

The Dizo Wireless has a magnetic power control; the headset is switched on when the earpieces are separated

 

Dizo Wireless works with the Realme Link app

Dizo is a part of the Realme TechLife ecosystem, and seems to borrow a lot from its parent company when it comes to design, components, and features. The Dizo Wireless looks very similar to the Realme Buds Wireless 2 and is indeed practically identical to the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo when it comes to specifications and features.

The headset has a flexible rubber neckband, two modules at either end, and short cables leading to the earpieces. A magnetic power switch lets you turn the Dizo Wireless on and off when you separate the earpieces or snap them together, respectively. The controls for volume and playback and the USB Type-C port for charging are on the right module, while the left one has a simple Dizo logo printed on the outer side. Although the magnetic power switch sounds convenient, the earpieces are prone to separating accidentally when this headset is stored in a bag or purse, which will turn it on and waste power.

Like most neckband earphones, the Dizo Wireless has an in-canal fit, ensuring proper noise isolation. I found it comfortable to wear, although the short cables did occasionally brush against my face while moving around, which was a bit annoying. There are two additional pairs of silicone ear tips of different sizes included in the box, for a customisable fit. You also get a short USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable.

The Dizo Wireless has 11.2mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and support for only the SBC Bluetooth codec. There's environmental noise cancellation for better voice pickup on calls. The device is rated IPX4 for water resistance.

This headset works with the Realme Link app, which allows for various customisation options including equaliser mode selection, toggling game mode, and customising the controls. Usefully, you can enable a shortcut to activate the default voice assistant on your smartphone, activate or deactivate the 88ms low-latency mode for gaming, or switch between your two most recently paired devices quickly. It's worth pointing out here that the Dizo Wireless is only supported on the Realme Link app for Android; the headset could not be detected by the app on iOS at the time of review.

dizo wireless review earpieces Dizo Realme

The Dizo Wireless has 11.2mm dynamic drivers

 

Battery life on the Dizo Wireless is decent enough for the price; it ran for around ten hours on a single charge for music and calls, with the volume at moderate levels. There is fast charging for the 150mAh battery, with a ten-minute charge claimed to offer two hours of listening time. It takes two hours to charge from empty to full.

Acceptable sound quality, no-frills listening on the Dizo Wireless

Aside from the benefits of app support and features such as low-latency mode and quick switching between paired devices, the Dizo Wireless focuses on the basics when it comes to sound. Although it can only use the SBC Bluetooth codec, this headset does support Bluetooth 5 which ensures good connection stability, and the tuning is about as good as you can expect from a wireless headset in this price segment.

I had the Dizo Wireless connected to my iPhone for much of this review, and used Apple Music to listen to music. Starting with Drop The Pressure by Mylo, the first thing I noticed in the sonic signature was a low-end bias. The fast beats and catchy riff of this club favourite track had a fair amount of grunt. It  sometimes felt a bit rough around the edges, but was far from the muddy and unrefined output I've heard from most budget wireless headsets. The sound was acceptably pleasant; nothing exceptional, but entirely listenable even over long sessions.

dizo wireless review controls Dizo Realme

There are basic controls for playback and volume on the neckband of the Dizo Wireless

 

Moving on to the upbeat and detailed Sunny by Boney M, the sound felt a bit dull and was lacking in detail and sharpness. The low-end bias didn't interfere too much with the rest of this track, and the group's celebrated vocals rightly led the way. However, the Dizo Wireless performs best in tracks with strong bass. Listening to Hold On (Sub Focus Remix) by Rusko allowed it to focus on the aggression and drive in this dubstep track.

All of this considered, there isn't much detail to be heard on the Dizo Wireless earphones. The SBC Bluetooth codec and tuning do hold it back a fair bit. However, given its price and the typical likes of mainstream buyers, the low-end bias and focus on voice communication is reasonable.

The Dizo Wireless has environmental noise cancellation for voice calls, and indeed, I had a good experience using these earphones to conduct conversations. Sound quality was decent on both ends of calls, and the earphones were loud and easy to use both indoors and outdoors. The low-latency mode did seem to reduce audio delay while gaming a bit (at the cost of a slight reduction in sound quality), but it's not quite good enough to seriously consider these earphones for competitive multiplayer gaming, in which a time delay is the difference between (virtual) life and death.

Verdict

Although not exceptional when it comes to sound quality, the Dizo Wireless neckband Bluetooth headset doesn't sound too bad either. Where it does stand out is in the features offered; with stable connectivity, environmental noise cancellation, app support, quick switching, and a low-latency mode, this is a very well equipped pair of wireless earphones. It helps that all of this is available for just Rs. 1,099, making this excellent value for money.

While there are plenty of options in this segment including the nearly identical Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, the Dizo Wireless is worth considering for the fact that there's a lot on offer for a low price. That said, spending just a bit more would get you the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, which has active noise cancellation.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Dizo Wireless Wireless Earphones

Realme Dizo Wireless Wireless Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, good noise isolation
  • Works with Realme Link on Android
  • Quick switching between devices
  • Good for voice calls, stable connectivity
  • Strong bass
  • Bad
  • Only SBC Bluetooth codec support
  • Not much detail in the sound
Read detailed Realme Dizo Wireless Wireless Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Dizo, Dizo Wireless, Dizo Wireless Features, Dizo Wireless Price in India, Dizo Wireless Specifications, Dizo Wireless Review, Realme Techlife, Bluetooth, Earphones, Wireless Earphones
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent

Related Stories

Realme Dizo Wireless Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review: No-Frills Wireless Listening
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  2. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  3. Bitcoin Fails to Push on as Ether, Shiba Inu Continue Strong Surge
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  6. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  7. JioBook With MediaTek MT8788 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  9. PUBG: New State Publisher Responds to Bricking Complaints
  10. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Teased, Will Come With Wireless Subwoofer, 430W Output
  2. Jio, MediaTek Launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’ BGMI Tournament: How to Register and All Details Here
  3. Toshiba Plans to Split Into Three Firms, Rejects Calls to Go Private
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Lite Images and Specifications Leak, Show Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Tesla’s Elon Musk Offloads More Shares Following Stock Sale Worth $5 Billion
  6. Vivo Y76 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Debut as Global Variant of Vivo Y76s
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing Tipping Charging Specifications, Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
  9. Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad
  10. Tesla Stock Price Slides After Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion Worth of Shares
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com