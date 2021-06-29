Technology News
loading

Realme Buds Q2 Review: Lots of Features at an Affordable Price

Is this the best true wireless headset under Rs. 3,000 that you can buy right now?

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 June 2021 16:04 IST
Realme Buds Q2 Review: Lots of Features at an Affordable Price

Realme Buds Q2 is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India

Highlights
  • The Realme Buds Q2 have active noise cancellation
  • There is USB Type-C charging and app support
  • Sound quality is decent enough for the price

True wireless earphones have been gradually improving over the past few years, and the product category, which started out as an expensive and premium one, is now very accessible to even budget buyers. In India, we're seeing a big push towards features and design in the true wireless market, with many manufacturers offering great bang for your buck. Realme is one such brand; after establishing itself as a leading manufacturer of smartphones, the company is now turning its focus to the true wireless space.

Its latest product is the Realme Buds Q2, an affordable pair of true wireless earphones priced at Rs. 2,499. Following closely on the heels of the Realme Buds Air 2, the Buds Q2 is the successor to the Realme Buds Q and its earpieces have a similar stem-less form factor. There's also active noise cancellation and app support on this affordable pair of earphones, making this a seemingly excellent value-for-money offering. Just how good is the Realme Buds Q2 headset in practice? Find out in this review.

realme buds q2 review open case Realme

The Realme Buds Q2's earpieces do not have stems, but do have a proper in-canal fit like the Buds Q

 

Touch controls, app support, and ANC on the Realme Buds Q2

While most of Realme's true wireless headsets have designs with stems, the Realme Buds Q2 earpieces are a bit thicker and bulkier, but without protrusions. The earphones are a bit larger than the Realme Buds Q, and weigh a hint more as well, but stick to the general look and feel of the Buds Q sub-range. With each earpiece weighing 4.5g, this is still a light and comfortable pair of true wireless earphones. They have an in-canal fit, which ensures proper noise isolation in order to make the active noise cancellation effective.

Despite the price, the Realme Buds Q2 is considerably improved in terms of design and styling over its predecessor. The earphones are available in two colours – black and grey – and I quite liked the grey of the review unit I received. Although plastic, the earpieces and charging case look good, thanks to their dull, smooth finish. The earpieces were comfortable for me, and there are a total of three pairs of silicone ear tips of different sizes in the sales package to allow for a customisable fit. Also included in the box is a short USB Type-C charging cable.

The outer side of each earpiece has a reflective area which is the touch-sensitive zone for the controls. Realme has used what it calls ‘gleaming lamination technology', which means these zones reflect varying colours at different angles, for what I thought to be a very groovy and unique look. Since this is the touch zone for the controls, it's also a grime magnet, and quickly showed my fingerprints which took a bit away from the look of the earpieces.

The controls are simple – the touch-sensitive zones are large enough to ensure a fair amount of accuracy and relatively few mis-hits, and you can even customise the controls to your liking using the Realme Link app. Playback, noise cancellation and transparency modes, as well as your phone's voice assistant, are possible to control using the touch gestures. However, you can't control the volume from the earpieces and will need to use your paired source device to do that.

The charging case is compact, discreet, and very nice to touch and hold because of its smooth finish and curves. That said, the bottom of the case is slightly curved, so it never sits stable on any surface, rocking around a bit with even a slight touch or gust of wind. The back has the USB Type-C port for charging, the front has an indicator light, and the inside has the pairing button. The earpieces latch into place magnetically in the case.

realme buds q2 review touch sensor Realme

Although the reflective outer surface looks good, it's very susceptible to fingerprints

 

A big differentiator for Realme's audio range is the quality of its app experience; the Realme Link app is among the best around when it comes to audio and IoT products. I don't often find app support on budget true wireless earphones, let alone an implementation as good as with the Realme Buds Q2. Furthermore, the Realme Buds Q2 are supported by the app on both iOS and Android, which is a considerable change from previous products.

The app lets you see the specific battery levels of each earpiece, switch between noise control modes, activate gaming mode, control the equaliser presets, modify the touch controls, and update the firmware, among other things. It's a simple app to use, and gives plenty of control and customisation options to the user.

For connectivity, the Realme Buds Q2 use Bluetooth 5.2, and support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, and apart from ANC and app support, there is also Google Fast Pair and USB Type-C fast charging. The earphones are IPX5 rated for water resistance, and can therefore handle a few splashes of water or wet weather.

Battery life on the Realme Buds Q2 is decent enough. The earpieces ran for around 4 hours, 15 minutes on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled and the volume set at around the 70-80 percent mark when used with an iPhone. The charging case added three additional charges for a total battery life of around 17 hours in total. It should be possible to get a bit more out of the battery with ANC off, and with fast charging for the earphones and case, Realme promises three hours of listening after 10 minutes of charging.

Performance is very good for the price with the Realme Buds Q2

While Realme's audio product range is usually feature-filled, sound quality and overall performance have been hit-or-miss with past products. However, with the Buds Q2, Realme has a very good pair of earphones on its hands. Sound quality and ANC performance are surprisingly good for the price of Rs. 2,499, and it's hard to find a more well-rounded product with this feature set and performance level for less than Rs. 3,000 right now.

Support for the SBC and AAC codecs meant that I didn't hear any difference in sound quality between iOS and Android devices, and the earphones were geared to perform well with streaming music. Connectivity was fast and stable on my primary source device, an iPhone 12 mini (Review), with Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music providing the audio content for this review.

realme buds q2 review main Realme

The pebble-shaped charging case of the Realme Buds Q2 isn't very big, but offers three additional charges for the earpieces

 

Despite its size, price, and specification set, the Realme Buds Q2 gets the sonic signature right, and the sound quality is just about on par with other true wireless headsets in this budget segment. There's nothing particularly special about the sound, but it is clean and reasonably detailed, with a sonic signature that brings out the best in popular genres. The bass isn't quite as punchy or driven as on some of Realme's other wireless headsets, but it's about as good as you can hope for at this price.

Listening to Hold On (Sub Focus Remix) by Rusko and Amber Coffman, the Realme Buds Q2 were loud, with a gentle, occasionally strong bass attack that brought out plenty of enjoyment in this electronic-dubstep track. That said, the soundstage did feel a bit narrow and focused on the lows, while the mid-range and highs tended to taper off a bit without any real feel. The sound felt a bit closed and contained; this isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're trying to focus on whatever you're listening to, but it did take a bit away from the level of detail.

The Realme Buds Q2 are loud, and were able to keep up with this fast-paced, busy track without much trouble. Switching to The Girl From Back Then by Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience, the immersive nature of the sound and the ability to cut out much of the background noise through an effective combination of passive isolation and ANC made for an enjoyable listen. Erlend Oye's soothing voice and the gentle tapping of the percussion instruments sounded calm and cohesive, completely unlike on any other true wireless headset at this price.

As is the case with most budget true wireless earphones with ANC, the Realme Buds Q2 don't offer quite as impressive a level of noise reduction as more expensive options. However, the reduction in background noise was noticeable and immensely helpful in making for easy listening, be it with music or voice-based sound such as audiobooks and phone calls. The aforementioned loudness also helped; I was able to comfortably listen to most content at around the 60 percent volume level. However, increasing the volume to anything over the 80 percent mark made for some loss in detail and shrillness in the highs.

Connectivity between my smartphone and the Realme Buds Q2 was stable, and the headset was decent enough for calls with both ends sounding clear. The low-latency mode did improve response a bit with mobile games at a slight cost to sound quality, but not significantly enough to really justify using these earphones for competitive multiplayer games where even the slightest delay can hurt your chances.

Verdict

Brands have been pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a budget with true wireless earphones, and the Realme Buds Q2 is impressive in that it offers active noise cancellation, touch controls, app support, good battery life, and decent sound, all for just Rs. 2,499. This is, in my opinion, the best value-for-money general-purpose true wireless headset you can buy right now.

This price segment for true wireless earphones is exciting, with plenty of options that cover specific requirements and use cases. While the Realme Buds Q2 is an excellent pair of true wireless earphones, you might also want to consider options such as the OnePlus Buds Z for its better sound quality, or the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite for its better battery life and IPX7 water resistance. However, if active noise cancellation is important to you, there's nothing better than the Buds Q2 for less than Rs. 3,000.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Active noise cancellation for less than Rs. 2,500 
  • Excellent Realme Link app support 
  • Good looks 
  • Decent sound quality and battery life for the price
  • Bad
  • Narrow, closed soundstage 
  • Sounds shrill at high volumes 
  • Low-latency mode not very useful
Read detailed Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Q2, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Realme Buds Q2 Specifications, Realme Buds Q2 Review, Active noise cancellation, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, earphones, Realme Link
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Apple Sees Significant Growth in Indian PC Market, Thanks to Official Online Store: Report
Amazon Pay Later Reaches 2 Million Customer Sign-Ups Since Launch in India

Related Stories

Realme Buds Q2 Review: Lots of Features at an Affordable Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  2. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  4. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Windows 11 May Roll Out in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  7. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  8. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  9. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Its TWS Earbuds on July 27
  10. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India
  2. Nikon Z FC Mirrorless Camera With a Retro Design, Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) Lens Launched in India
  3. Amazon Day Is a New Delivery Option for Prime Members to Get Weekly Deliveries on a Designated Day
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing Tipped, Could Cost the Same as Galaxy Buds Live, Beats Studio Buds
  7. LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Launch on July 27
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com