Technology News
loading

Realme Buds 2 Review

Are these the best earphones you can buy for less than Rs. 600?

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 20:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
3.5 out of 5 stars
Realme Buds 2 Review

The Realme Buds 2 wired headset has plastic casings

Highlights
  • The Realme Buds 2 cost Rs. 100 more than the first-gen Realme Buds
  • Connectivity is through the standard 3.5mm audio jack
  • The earphones promise — and deliver — enhanced bass

For a smartphone brand that has only been around for a little over a year, Realme has made quite an impact on the Indian market. It has quickly risen to a position in the top five when it comes to smartphone shipments in India, and continues to aggressively take on the competition. Its first audio product, the Realme Buds, were priced competitively, but we were less than impressed with the sound quality.

The latest in the company's range is the Realme Buds 2, which were launched alongside the Realme 5 (Review) and Realme 5 Pro (Review). This new pair of earphones is priced at Rs. 599, and promises better design as well as improved sound quality. We review the Realme Buds 2 to find out if they indeed live up to expectations.

Realme Buds 2 design and specifications

The Realme Buds 2 are very similar in functionality to the Realme Buds — the new earphones are a traditional wired pair, using the 3.5mm plug to connect to compatible devices. There is a three-button in-line remote with a microphone for hands-free use on the right cable. Other similarities include the fabric-wrapped cable below the Y-splitter, and the yellow-and-black colour scheme that we quite liked.

We did notice some improvements to the design and build quality — the rubber cables above the Y-splitter feel a lot more durable on the Realme Buds 2, and there is also now a rubber clip that can be used to keep the cables in place. The earphone casings look a bit different but feel the same as before, thanks to the thick plastic material used.

realme 2 buds review logo hand Realme Buds 2

 

There are magnets at the back of each of the casings, letting the two stick together when you aren't using them. Since these are analogue (passive) earphones, the magnets don't actually control any function such as music playback, and are simply there to make it easier to store the headphones when they aren't in use.

The Realme Buds 2 has 11.2mm drivers, each with an impedance rating of 32 ohms, a sensitivity rating of 108dB, and a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The sales package includes a total of three pairs of ear tips. We found the earphones to be comfortable, with a secure fit and adequate passive noise isolation. There was a fair amount of cable noise to be heard above the Y-splitter, but this is expected in this price range.

Realme Buds 2 performance

For our review, we used the Realme Buds 2 with a OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) (using its official passive USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle) and an Apple iPad mini (2019). We spent much of the review period listening to music, but also tested sound quality with movies and TV shows, as well as on voice calls.

Starting with Not The News by Thom Yorke, we were immediately impressed with the sound quality of the Realme Buds 2, which we found to be much improved over the first Realme Buds. While we had found the sound to be a bit rough on the older model, the Realme Buds 2 are much more refined and detailed.

The bass response was definitely elevated compared to the mid-range, and the bass was even a bit more aggressive than the highs. However, the sound was clean for the most part, comfortable to listen to, and could get very loud.

realme 2 buds review magnet Realme Buds 2

 

The punchy bass might cause a bit of fatigue at high volumes over time, but listeners who prefer it strong will appreciate the attack and aggression that the Realme Buds 2 bring. We also quite liked the openness and soundstage of the earphones, which are considerably better and cleaner than on any other earphones priced below Rs. 1,000 that we've listened to.

Moving on to Brass Against The Machine's incredible cover of Killing In The Name, we were impressed with the quality of sound in the mid-range frequencies. Vocals were strong and sharp, but we also noticed that the strong low-end of the headphones made a bass-heavy track such as this sound a bit too warm and fuzzy at times. Apart from a bit more listener fatigue, this didn't bother us too much.

We watched the first episode of Sacred Games season 2 to get an idea of sound with video content. The strong bass was audible even here, and at times slightly overpowered dialogue, but for the most part these earphones did a decent job thanks to their clean sound and relatively wide soundstage. We were also happy with sound quality on voice calls, considering the price of this headset.

realme 2 buds review full Realme Buds 2

 

Verdict

Realme is best known for its smartphones, but is well on its way to establishing itself as an ecosystem player with the Realme Buds 2. These earphones are built well and sound great for just Rs. 599; bass lovers in particular will enjoy the aggression and drive, while all listeners will like the clean and refined nature of the sound. There were moments when we found the sound to be too bass-heavy, but it never got too uncomfortable for us.

The Realme Buds 2 are a big step up over the original Realme Buds when it comes to sound quality, and the marginal increase in price of Rs. 100 is entirely justified, in our opinion. If you prefer your sound a bit more balanced, the 1More Piston Fit would be a better option. However, if you're happy with punchy bass and want a pair of well-built earphones, the Realme Buds 2 is our pick at under Rs. 1,000.

Price: Rs. 599

Pros

  • Great design and build quality
  • Clean sound, good soundstage
  • Aggressive and punchy bass
  • Can get very loud
  • Good value for money

Cons

  • Strong bass sometimes overpowers vocals and dialogue

Ratings (out of 5)

  • Design/ comfort: 4
  • Audio quality: 3
  • Value for money: 4
  • Overall: 3.5
product The Realme Buds 2 is a pair of affordable wired earphones, and promises a lot for its asking price of Rs. 599.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds 2, earphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 99,999
Asus VivoBook 14 X403, VivoBook 14 X409, and VivoBook 15 X509 Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Realme Buds 2 Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  2. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Twice Again in India Today, at 4pm and 8pm IST
  4. Jio Fiber Makes Its Commercial Debut Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  7. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  8. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Be Powered by a Custom Gamma Color Magic SoC
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to Star in The White Tiger Adaptation
  2. Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch
  5. PS4 Price in India Drops to Rs. 29,990, New 1TB Bundle Available Mid-September
  6. Samsung Exynos 980 SoC Launched, the Company's First 5G-Integrated Mobile Processor
  7. PUBG Mobile Lite WinnerPass Brings Exclusive Rewards, Challenges After v14.0 Update
  8. Realme XT Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  9. Gionee F9 Plus With Octa-Core SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian Wearables Market Shipped a Record 3 Million Units in Q2: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.