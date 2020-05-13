JVC HA-FX65BN Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review

We were recently re-introduced to JVC, a nearly 100-year-old Japanese brand with a rich history in the fields of consumer audio and video. Although the company is better known for its car audio products, we had a chance to try out some of its new wireless earphones, including the JVC HA-A10T, which we consider to be among the best true wireless earphones you can buy for less than Rs. 5,000 today.

The latest product from the brand's stable is the JVC HA-FX65BN wireless noise cancelling headset. Priced at Rs. 4,999, this is one of the most affordable pair of wireless noise cancelling earphones you can buy today. Do sound quality and noise cancellation make it worth the price? Find out in our review.

The neckband of the JVC HA-FX65BN has the controls, including a button for active noise cancellation

JVC HA-FX65BN: Simple design, entry-level noise cancellation

The JVC HA-FX65BN isn't exactly basic when it comes to design, but there isn't anything too fancy about it either. The unique aspects of its design are the use of rubber in the stalks of the earphones and the flat cables; those aside, this is an ordinary-looking pair of wireless earphones.

We found the headset comfortable enough for everyday use, although we weren't too impressed with the passive noise isolation offered by the included ear tips. This naturally affected the quality of the active noise cancellation, since we didn't quite get the ideal seal. The right side of the neckband has buttons for power, playback, volume, and noise cancellation.

The key feature here is active noise cancellation, and indeed, the JVC HA-FX65BN is among the most affordable wireless noise cancelling headsets we've seen. The microphones for noise cancellation are on the earpieces themselves, while an additional microphone for voice communications is on the neckband. The device is charged through a Micro-USB port on the right side of the neckband just below the controls, and we were able to get a little under six hours of mixed use with noise cancelling switched on.

Apart from the key feature of active noise cancellation, this is an ordinary pair of wireless earphones

JVC HA-FX65BN: Just a hint quieter

Compared to the more affordable true wireless JVC HA-A10T, the JVC HA-FX65BN doesn't sound quite as good. Sound quality was on par with what we've heard from affordable wireless earphones such as the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones. Priced at thrice as much, the JVC HA-FX65BN isn't quite as convincing in this department.

However, that extra money buys you active noise cancellation. The quality of the noise cancellation isn't fantastic, or anywhere near the kind of reduction we've experienced on the Apple AirPods Pro, but we found it to be pretty decent considering the price of the JVC HA-FX65BN. While at home, the earphones did manage to cut out some of the hum of an air conditioner and a ceiling fan; the reduction was just a bit though.

This level of reduction was largely on par with what we experienced on the Claw ANC7 noise cancelling earphones; the advantage of the JVC HA-FX65BN is that you also get wireless connectivity. While this level of noise cancellation might not be enough to cut out the hum of an airplane or heavy machinery, it certainly helped quieten our home environment a bit by dulling low-end tones. It will also come in handy when commuting, since it makes music or dialogue in video just a bit more audible.

Listening to music with active noise cancellation on was a pleasant enough experience on the whole, with the JVC HA-FX65BN having a typical V-shaped sonic signature that goes well with most popular music. We did feel that there was a lack of detail in the sound though, with the earphones sounding a bit too rough in the low-end. On voice calls, sound was a bit on the quiet side, but the active noise cancellation helped in making conversations clear and hassle-free.

The JVC HA-FX65BN is good if you need to quieten things a bit, but there are better sounding options for the price.

Verdict

Affordable active noise cancellation might be a rarity, but it does exist. The JVC HA-FX65BN wireless noise cancelling earphones are exactly that; at Rs. 4,999, you get basic but functional active noise cancellation that can come in handy in the simplest of settings, including at home or on your commute. The earphones quieten things just enough to make listening a bit easier.

That said, these earphones aren't the best option you can buy for Rs. 5,000 when it comes to sound quality, and battery life isn't too good either. This is an affordable pair of earphones with one big additional feature that not too many others in this price range can claim to have, but if you're looking purely at sound quality for the price, the 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver BT might be worth considering instead.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Pros

Affordable active noise cancellation

Comfortable

Uncomplicated controls

Cons

Weak passive noise isolation

Doesn't sound very good for the price

Average battery life

