Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earphones Review

Danish audio equipment manufacturer Jabra has an impressive product range in the consumer audio segment, with its wireless headphones and earphones particularly popular. The company was an early mover in the true wireless segment with the Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t both of which scored well in our reviews. Competition in the segment is now more intense, and Jabra has stepped up its game to stay ahead of the curve.

The company recently launched the successors to the 65t range, the Jabra Elite 75t and Jabra Elite Active 75t. Today, we're reviewing the slightly more affordable of the two, the Elite 75t. Priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, the Jabra Elite 75t isn't quite as resistant to the elements as the Active variant, but the two models are practically the same in all other ways, and promise to be all-round performers. Find out if the Jabra Elite 75t lives up to these expectations in our review.

The earphones are plastic, but look and feel good

Jabra Elite 75t design and specifications

We're used to seeing larger true wireless earphones as the price goes up, but Jabra has managed to make the Elite 75t compact and light. There are no stems for the microphones, and the earphones themselves are a bit smaller than the Elite 65t. These changes in design have made all the difference for comfort, with the Elite 75t being among the most comfortable pairs of true wireless earphones we've used in recent times.

The sales package includes the earphones, charging case, USB Type-C charging cable, and three pairs of silicone ear tips. The pre-fitted ones worked best for us, giving us a secure, noise isolating fit that was comfortable even when worn for hours at a stretch. The right earphone is the active one and can be used alone, while the left earphone receives its signal only when it's within a six-inch range of the right one.

Although entirely plastic, the earphones look and feel good. The Jabra Elite 75t is available in a single colour - titanium - and is IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. This is the biggest difference between the Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t; the latter is IP57-rated for better water resistance. That said, the Elite 75t will be able to handle reasonable amounts of exposure to sweat, water, and dust, making them appropriate for standard everyday use.

The earphones each have a physical button, an indicator light, and a motion sensor. The sensor is used to automatically pause music when either earphone is removed, and resume when it is worn again. The buttons can be used to control everything on the earphones, including volume, playback, hear-through mode, and the voice assistant on a paired smartphone. However, the button-press combinations are a bit complicated, and we often pressed the wrong button because we simply couldn't remember what to do.

A single-press on the left earbud enables hear-through (to be able to hear your surroundings); a single-press on the right plays or pauses music or answers calls; a double-press on the left skips to the next track; a double-press on the right activates the voice assistant on your paired smartphone; a triple-press on the left skips to the previous track; and pressing and holding on the left and right sides decreases or increases the volume respectively.

The Jabra Elite 75t comes with a small black charging case, which is easy to store in your pocket or in a small space in any bag. The case has a magnetic lid, a USB Type-C port for charging, and an indicator light at the back. The light shows the charging status as well as the battery level using different colours.

When it comes to specifications, the Jabra Elite 75t is quite well equipped for a pair of true wireless earphones. The headset uses Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. 6mm dynamic drivers power the earphones, with a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. Up to two Bluetooth source devices can be actively connected to the earphones at a time, and up to eight devices can be remembered. The earphones have four microphones (two on each earbud) for calls and noise reduction on calls.

A physical button on each earbud lets you control the headset

The Jabra Elite 75t ran for just under seven hours during our testing, with the charging case offering an additional three charges for a decent total of around 27 hours of use. Interestingly, the case supports fast-charging; you can get a quick burst equivalent to one hour's worth of listening with just 15 minutes of charging, according to Jabra.

The Jabra Elite 75t earphones work with a companion app - Jabra Sound+ - which is available for iOS and Android. The app lets you set ‘Moments' which govern the hear-through level based on your current environment. You can also set the intensity of the hear-through mode, adjust the equaliser, and listen to various ‘soundscapes'. These include various canned sounds, such as pink and white noise, sounds of nature, and comforting ambience, all of which might come in handy to aid concentration or sleep.

Jabra Elite 75t performance

Jabra headphones and earphones have been highly rated by us when it comes to sound quality, and the Elite 75t is expectedly impressive in this department. While there isn't support for the aptX Bluetooth codec, AAC support and well-tuned drivers make for good performance when listening to music. We tested the earphones with a OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and Apple MacBook Air as source devices, with both using the AAC Bluetooth codec.

We started with Forces… Darling by Koop, and quite enjoyed how detailed the sound was. The gentler drum beats and high-hats sounded crisp and distinct all through the track, even as the smooth, jazzy vocals took centerstage in this electronic jazz number. The soulful instruments never lost out, and felt almost as distinct as the vocals which are usually in focus.

The case is compact, and has a USB Type-C port for charging

Interestingly, the bass didn't seem very present or real in the track, which is exactly as it was meant to be. Hints of low-end punch were heard in the drum beats, but the Jabra Elite 75t rightly allowed the mids and highs to come into focus.

When listening to Your Love by Mark Knight - a more conventional deep house track - the lows were definitely brought into focus. The earphones did play to the genre effectively, but perhaps a bit too much. Plenty of raw thump was on show when listening to this fast-paced, aggressive track on the Jabra Elite 75t. As before, there was detail to be heard, and the mid-range and highs weren't being overpowered, but the bass definitely came to the fore. It's punchy, impactful, and reverberates with impressive low-end extension. While we definitely enjoyed what the Elite 75t could do, it's worth mentioning that this level of aggression in the lows might be a bit too much for many listeners.

Listening to Sam Smith's How Do You Sleep, the bass drop about 1 minute, 20 seconds into the track was definitely on the aggressive side, which suggests that the lows are perhaps a bit too punchy and may be influencing a lot of genres and tracks the wrong way. Better Bluetooth codec support - LDAC or aptX - may have made the difference here, allowing the earphones to get a bit more detail and information to play out the tracks better.

What particularly impressed us about the Jabra Elite 75t was the level of passive noise isolation it offers. It's so effective that we found it nearly as good as proper active noise cancellation, and the option to activate hear-through mode and adjust how much ambient sound you can allow to filter through is helpful as well. The excellent noise isolation also meant that music and sound in videos was very engaging and immersive, particularly if you like bass-heavy audio.

A big chunk of Jabra's business is its professional headset division, and the company is well regarded when it comes to voice-based communications. Indeed, the Jabra Elite 75t is excellent when it comes to voice calls; sound was crisp and clear on both ends of the call, even in noisy environments. We still find the Apple AirPods Pro to be the best in the consumer-grade true wireless segment when it comes to performance on calls, but the Jabra Elite 75t is a close second and costs much less.

Passive noise isolation is excellent on the Jabra Elite 75t

Verdict

Jabra is a popular name in the wireless audio space for good reason, and the Elite 75t true wireless earphones show that the company hasn't lost its touch. These earphones are among the best that you can buy for less than Rs. 15,000; you get good sound, impressive design, decent battery life, and excellent call quality. Priced in between the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and the Apple AirPods Pro, the Jabra Elite 75t represents the middle ground in terms of features and performance.

Although we enjoyed the aggression in the bass, a lot of listeners might find it a bit much. The lack of support for the aptX and LDAC Bluetooth codecs will also disappoint many users. However, if you can get past these small drawbacks, the Jabra Elite 75t is a very good pair of earphones for Rs. 15,000.

Price: Rs. 14,999

Pros

Secure fit, excellent noise isolation

Good app, hear-through mode

Detailed sound, powerful bass

Very good for voice calls

Decent battery life

Cons

Bass can sometimes be too aggressive

No aptX, LDAC Bluetooth codec support

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 4.5

Audio quality: 4

Battery life: 4.5

Value for money: 3.5

Overall: 4

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.