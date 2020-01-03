Technology News
loading

Boat Bassheads 950 Review

The Boat Bassheads 950 costs Rs. 1,299 in India

By | Updated: 3 January 2020 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Bassheads 950 Review

The Boat Bassheads emphasise the low frequency range, as the name suggests

Highlights
  • The Boat Bassheads 950 is a budget wired headset
  • The cable can be detached from both earcups
  • The audio quality isn't the best for the price

Accessory maker Boat has been launching products at a steady pace, addressing the market at multiple price points. We have tested the Boat Bassheads 225 budget earphones in the past, as well as the Boat Rockerz 400 which was a wireless headset. The company has now launched the Boat Bassheads 950, a pair of wired over-the-ear headphones which is priced at Rs. 1,299. Is it worth the price it commands, or should you pick an alternative? We review it to find out.

Boat Bassheads 950 design and specifications

When you unbox the Boat Bassheads 950 you might mistake it for a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, because the main body does not have any wires attached to it. The headphones are made out of plastic but the metallic finish gives this device a premium look. The earcups on these headphones swivel inwards which makes it easy to fold and store the Bassheads 950.

We found the headset to be light, and the cushioned headband makes it comfortable to wear. You can adjust the headband for length. We found the clamping force to be average. Both the earcups have 2.5mm sockets for the audio cable that is bundled in the box. The audio cable has a Y-splitter with a microphone and multi-function button on the left side. This opens up the option for users to swap the cable for a new one in the event it gets damaged. Boat provides rexine ear cushions which are comfortable when worn, but these will cause your ears to feel warm after using the headset for long durations

Boat Bassheads 950 hedphone earcups Boat Basshead 950 Review

The Boat Bassheads 950 has a plastic body

 

The Boat Bassheads 950 sports 40mm drivers in each earcup, but the company has not disclosed its frequency range and impedance. The company also could have included a pouch to store these headphones in.

Boat Bassheads 950 performance

We tested the Boat Bassheads 950 using a MacBook Air and a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which still retains a 3.5mm headphones socket. We used JioSaavn and YouTube for streaming music and played a few high-resolution FLAC files of our own.

The Boat Bassheads 950 has a bass-heavy sonic signature with only a slight spike in the highs. We aren't surprised since the company advertises this proudly in the product's name. At lower volumes, we noticed that the low-end tends to overpower the other frequencies. However, at higher volumes, the mids were slightly better. If you prefer boomy bass, the Bassheads 950 delivers on that front, but we found the overall audio quality to be muddy. In a few tracks that are bass-heavy we could feel our ears tingling.

Boat Bassheads 950 headphone ports Boat Bassheads 950 Review

The audio cable is detachable which makes it easy to store these headphones

 

The sound produced by these headphones did not distort at higher volumes when playing from the laptop or the smartphone. Cable noise is low, and we found stereo separation to be good for the price. Sound imaging could have been better, as it isn't easy to focus on a single instrument in a song. Listening to high-resolution audio does make these headphones sound slightly better.

We did take a few calls using the Boat Bassheads 950, and our callers had no issues hearing us, but the audio quality was strictly average. While watching videos, we wished the mids had been a tad more dominant since sometimes struggled to hear dialogue. We also played PUBG Mobile wearing these headphones and didn't have any issues. 

We found that the Bassheads 950 can get quite loud, and the on-ear design does result in some leakage at higher volumes, but not to the extent that someone sitting nearby would recognise what you are listening to.

Verdict

In a fiercely competitive market, the Boat Bassheads 950 does feel overpriced for what it offers. It faces serious competition from products such as the Boat Rockerz 400, which offers Bluetooth functionality for a slight premium. If you fancy in-ear earphones, the Boat Rockerz 225 and the Boult Audio ProBass Curve are strong alternatives.

Pros

  • Light and comfortable
  • Detachable cable

Cons

  • Repressed mids
  • Muddy audio output
  • Strictly average build quality

Ratings (out of 5)

  • Design: 2
  • Audio Quality: 2
  • VFM: 2
  • Overall: 2.5
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Bassheads 950
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Tesla Announces Price Cut for China-Made Model 3 Before Delivery
Google Shuts Down Xiaomi's Nest Hub, Assistant Integration After Users Reports Seeing Strangers' Camera Feeds

Related Stories

Boat Bassheads 950 Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM Spotted on TENAA
  3. Vivo S1 Pro India Launch: Here’s Everything We Know About It
  4. Blaupunkt BU680 4K Smart LED TV (BLA43BU680) Review
  5. D-Link Unveils New Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Official Listing Reveals Price, Specifications
  7. Fake Food Shops Flourish on Swiggy, Zomato Leaving Consumers in Distress
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. OnePlus Concept One Teased to Feature 'Invisible Camera'
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Concept One Teased to Sport 'Invisible Camera' With Colour-Shifting Glass Technology
  2. D-Link Launches New Range of Wi-Fi Routers With Mesh System and Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme X50 5G Spotted on TENAA, Listing Tips 6.57-Inch Display and 4,100mAh Battery
  5. Apple May Launch Two 'iPhone SE 2' Models in 2020
  6. Oyo Said to List Rooms from Unavailable Hotels, Pressure Employees to Get New Listings
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive One-Handed Mode With OxygenOS Open Beta 8 Update
  8. Google Shuts Down Xiaomi's Nest Hub, Assistant Integration After Users Reports Seeing Strangers' Camera Feeds
  9. Tesla Announces Price Cut for China-Made Model 3 Before Delivery
  10. Indian Navy Bans Smartphones, Social Media on Bases, Ships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.