Technology News
loading

1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review

One dynamic and two balanced armature-drivers power each side of these wireless earphones.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 9 April 2020 18:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review

The wireless version of the 1More Triple Driver earphones costs Rs. 8,599

Highlights
  • The 1More Triple Driver BT headset supports the LDAC Bluetooth codec
  • Battery life isn’t particularly impressive on the earphones
  • Sound quality is very good if you use an LDAC-compatible device

True wireless earphones might be the present and future of personal audio, but there are still takers for the more traditional neckband-style design. Apart from the cost advantage to this design, there's also the fact that you can get better hardware and specifications thanks to the larger form of the headset itself. A good example of this is what we're reviewing today: the 1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Currently priced at Rs. 8,599, the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth is the wireless version of the 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphones. While the actual earphones are the same, with a familiar triple-driver setup, the newer headset features wireless connectivity and a neckband to keep the headset secure. Can the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth live up to the high standards set by the wired version? Find out in our review.

1more triple driver bt review main 1More

The neckband design might be a bit old-fashioned, but it's tried and tested.

 

1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones design and specifications

As the wireless version of the excellent 1More Triple Driver earphones, there are naturally a lot of similarities between the two models. The earbuds are identical, with the same metal casings and shape, along with the angled ear tips that let them sit comfortably in your ears. As before, we quite like the way the earbuds look, and they were comfortable as well. A short rubber cable runs from each earbud to the neckband, and a small clip lets you keep them attached when not in use.

Like many other earphones from 1More, the Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones come with nine pairs of ear tips; six of these are silicone, while three are foam. Although we typically favour foam tips for their superior fit and noise isolation, we found the silicone tips to be better for these earphones as they're a bit more flexible and offer a better seal. The sales package also contains a USB Type-C charging cable and a carry pouch for the headset.

The neckband is made of a combination of plastic and rubber, and holds the battery, electronics, and controls of the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones. The rubber part of the neckband is extremely flexible and can be stretched out as you please. It can even safely be twisted into loops for easy storage as well.

The left collar of the neckband holds the controls, and the USB Type-C port for charging sits under a flap at the end. You can control power, playback, and volume from the neckband. There's also an indicator light and the microphone for the headset. It's a simple, tried-and-tested design that works well enough even today.

Inside each earpiece is the familiar triple-driver setup we saw on the wired version - one dynamic driver to handle the low-end, and two balanced-armature drivers for the mids and highs. The 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth headset is Hi-Res Audio certified, with a frequency response range of 20-40,000Hz. Bluetooth 4.2 is used for connectivity, with support for the SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. There's no aptX support, but the presence of LDAC means this isn't really a problem since Android devices widely support the codec.

Battery life on the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones was ordinary at best; we were able to use the earphones for around six hours per charge, with mixed usage that consisted of listening to music, taking calls, and a bit of standby time. Charging the earphones took around three hours, which we thought was a bit too long considering how small the battery is.

1more triple driver bt review controls 1More

You can control volume, playback and power from the left collar of the neckband

 

1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones performance

We loved the 1More Triple Driver wired earphones, so we had big expectations of the wireless version. The earphones did not disappoint us, with a balanced audiophile-friendly sonic signature, detailed sound, and almost the same level of quality that the wired variant was capable of. We tested the earphones with a OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and Apple MacBook Air as the source devices, using Spotify, YouTube Music, and our collection of high-resolution audio tracks to play music.

Starting with Summer Dem by Basement Jaxx, we were immediately impressed with how detailed and balanced the sound was. Like much of Basement Jaxx's music, the track combines a lot of prominent elements with fainter ones ringing in more distant-sounding parts of the soundstage, which the 1More earphones managed to replicate beautifully. Segments of the track which had two vocalists singing together sounded good, with both distinctly separated, further showing the level of detail on offer with these earphones. The core benefit of using a multi-driver setup is clearly audible, and 1More makes the most of the technical capabilities of the drivers.

Moving to Hold Back Love by Kraak and Smaak, the early bass sounded tight and calculated, but stopped short of being as punchy and fast as we'd have liked to hear in this peppy house track. The sonic signature stayed reliably balanced, giving every element of the track its time to shine. While this is appreciable in its own way, we still wish that these earphones were flexible enough to let different elements of the track take centre-stage.

1more triple driver bt review earphones 1More

The earpiece design is the same as that of the wired 1More Triple Driver earphones

 

As with the wired version of the 1More Triple Driver earphones, listening to high-resolution audio tracks on the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones tended to bring out a bit more in the sound. Not only did we hear more detail, but the sonic signature seemed a bit more adaptable and accommodating as well. Close To You by The Avalanches in FLAC format sounded beautiful, bringing out the faintest of details in this sample-based track and giving the bass just a hint more thump than with a streamed version of the same recording.

The drivers themselves are well tuned, and this can be heard in the tightness in the bass and the crispness of the mids and highs. Three drivers dividing up the work also meant that even the busiest and most detailed tracks weren't slowed down by the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones. Listening to a high-resolution version of Life On The Nickel by Foster The People showed how even this beat-filled busy track didn't cause the earphones to falter.

We did find performance to be significantly better when using our Android smartphone with the LDAC Bluetooth codec. Performance with the AAC codec was decent as well, but the LDAC codec's higher bandwidth made for a much more wholesome and detailed sonic performance from the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones.

We used the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones for voice calls as well, and performance was decent enough in both indoor and outdoor environments. There was some cable noise to be heard, but their short length meant that they didn't often rub against our clothes, making this an insignificant problem.

1more triple driver bt review type c 1More

Charging is through a USB Type-C port

 

Verdict

Neckband-style wireless earphones aren't quite as popular in the mid-range and premium price segments as they once were. While we still see plenty of these earphones in the budget segment, buyers who can afford true wireless or fully-equipped over-ear headphones understandably tend to prefer them instead. A small segment of the audience - particularly audiophiles - might still see the value in the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth because of the audio quality it delivers along with the convenience of wireless connectivity.

The earphones look good, sound great, and are comfortable enough for everyday use. Battery life is the only significant drawback; at under six hours per charge, it might not even last you a full day of reasonable use. That aside, this is a good pair of earphones for buyers who want high-quality sound on the go.

Price: Rs. 8,599

Pros

  • Balanced, detailed sound
  • Lots of ear tips in the box
  • LDAC, AAC Bluetooth codec support
  • Flexible neckband with easy-to-use controls

Cons

  • Below-average battery life

Ratings (out of 5)

  • Design/ comfort: 4
  • Audio quality: 4
  • Battery life: 3
  • Value for money: 4
  • Overall: 4
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 1More, 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth Earphones, Bluetooth, Earphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

EU to Adopt Unified Policy on Coronavirus Mobile Apps
OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples

Related Stories

product The 1More Triple Driver wired in-ear headset is among the best you can buy in its price range, so we’re looking forward to testing the wireless version. Here’s our review of the 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth earphones.
1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warms to E-Commerce as Delivery Workers Brave the Pandemic
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  4. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  5. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  6. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  7. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  10. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series Official Teaser Showcases Upcoming OnePlus Phone in Green Colour
  2. Google Ordered by French Regulator to Pay Copyright Fees to Media Groups
  3. US Senate Tells Members to Avoid Zoom Over Data Security Concerns: Report
  4. US Approves Google Request to Use Segment of US-Asia Undersea Cable
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Officially Confirmed, Company CEO Touts Camera Samples
  6. EU to Adopt Unified Policy on Coronavirus Mobile Apps
  7. Space Station Crew Blast Off Despite Virus-Hit Build Up
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted in Thai Regulator’s Database With Model Number RMX2086
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
  10. Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March Android Security Patch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com