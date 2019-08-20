1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphones Review

It's hard to count the number of brands selling affordable headphones and earphones these days, but 1More has always stood out from the crowd for a number of reasons. The company's products feature modern and comfortable designs, are technically advanced when it comes to specifications, and usually sound pretty good as well. Above all, their prices are reasonable, making a lot of 1More products among the best value-for-money offerings in their specific segments.

Today, we're reviewing the 1More Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT earphones. While the name might be a bit of a tongue twister, the earphones themselves offer a lot by way of features and specifications, and are priced below Rs. 5,000. We've tested these neckband-style wireless earphones from 1More, and here's our review.

1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphones design and specifications

Truly wireless earphones might be an increasingly popular form factor, but the classic neckband-style design still has its appeal. The 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver BT has a flexible neckband with solid plastic modules at the two ends. The one on the left has all of the controls, a Micro-USB port for charging, and a microphone for hands-free calls.

The power button doubles up as a multi-function button to play, pause, or answer and end calls, while the volume buttons can be long-pressed to skip to the next or previous track. Short cables extend from the neckband to the earpieces, which are plastic like the modules on the neckband.

The 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth earphones have a matte black finish that we quite liked for its elegance and subtlety, but you can pick the pink version of these earphones if you're looking for something a bit more eye-catching. They are also light, and have special rubber ear tips which not only cover the ear inserts, but also wrap around the entire portion of the casings that sit in your outer ears. We found the 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth earphones to be extremely comfortable to use for hours at a time.

As the product's name suggests, the 1More earphones have a dual-dynamic driver setup within each 10mm earpiece, with one titanium driver and one graphene driver. The headset features Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, and disappointingly supports only the SBC Bluetooth codec.

We were able to get an unimpressive six hours of use on a full charge (which took about three hours to go from empty to full), and about three hours of use on a ten-minute charge. The sales package includes four pairs of ear tips, a Micro-USB cable, and a soft plastic carry case for the earphones. Like some other products from 1More, the Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver BT earphones have had their sound tuned by Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphones performance

Now that we've covered the basics, it's time to get to the performance of the 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth earphones. We used the earphones with a OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), and listened to streamed music through Spotify and YouTube Music, as well as high-resolution audio tracks.

The lack of Bluetooth codec support and the use of the older Bluetooth 4.2 standard on the 1More Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT earphones is surprising, but despite that we were quite impressed with the sound quality of the earphones. 1More has more than made up for the technological shortcomings of these earphones with the quality of the drivers and tuning. The sound is comfortable, revealing, and very detailed for a pair of earphones limited to the SBC Bluetooth codec. While a better codec could potentially have brought more out of these earphones, the sound quality as it stands is by no means inadequate for the price.

We're quite used to dual-driver earphones, but both of them being dynamic drivers isn't something we're very familiar with. It isn't clear how the earphones are dividing sonic frequencies between the two drivers, but the typical benefits of a dual-driver setup were clearly audible to us. This included excellent instrument separation, tight lows, and a clean and detailed soundstage. Listening to I'm Only Human After All by Rag'N'Bone Man, we quite liked the way the bell-like elements in the beat interplayed with each other and the powerful vocals.

We were able to distinctly hear every individual element in the track, which we also experienced the progressive house track Renegade by Dinka. From the tight bass hits to the synthesised highs in the track, everything was clean, sharp, and engaging. Turning the volume up to over 80 percent made for a sonic experience that was comfortable and pleasing, yet highly immersive.

The sonic signature of the 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth earphones is largely V-shaped with strong highs and lows, and a slightly softened mid range, which suits most tracks well. While we did find the mid range to be softer, it wasn't very noticeably so; listening to If I Was A Folkstar by The Avalanches, the soft vocals were distinct and clean, even while the crisp lows and sharp highs tended to take centerstage.

As a hands-free device, the 1More Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT headset does an acceptable job. The microphone is at the end of the left module on the neckband, which means that it was able to pick up our voice easily. Voice quality was good on both ends, and connection stability was good whether on calls or while listening to music.

Verdict

The 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver BT isn't a fancy pair of earphones in any way, falling short on some technical points and battery life. However, the earphones sound good and are comfortable to wear. While these earphones would have likely sounded a lot better with proper Bluetooth codec support, the performance it still offers is nothing to complain about.

The excellent tuning and sonic signature of this pair of earphones make the 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth our new favourite under Rs. 5,000. If you're shopping for new affordable neckband-style earphones and aren't too worried about battery life, this is our top pick right now.

Price: Rs. 4,699 (around Rs. 5,000 on Amazon India)

Pros

Elegant and subtle styling

Light and comfortable

Tight lows, sharp highs

Detailed sound, superb instrument separation

Cons

Older Bluetooth 4.2 standard

Only SBC Bluetooth codec supported

Average battery life

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 4

Audio quality: 4

Battery life: 3

Value for money: 4

Overall: 4

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.