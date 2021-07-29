Technology News
Zoook Rocker Color Blast Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With RGB Lights Launched

Zoook Rocker Color Blast Bluetooth speaker has two 57mm drivers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 July 2021 15:15 IST
Photo Credit: Zook

Zoook Rocker Color Blast speaker also has an SOS alarm feature

Highlights
  • Zoook Rocker Color Blast offers 30W output
  • The speaker offers up to 20 hours of playback
  • Zoook Rocker Color Blast has an AUX port

Zoook Rocker Color Blast Bluetooth speaker has been launched in India. The speaker's USP is its IPX5-rated water resistance and RGB lights. The speaker supports Bluetooth v5 and features intuitively designed controls for volume adjustment, track change, and play/pause control, as per the French brand. Other features of Zoook Rocker Color Blast include support for Apple's Siri and Google Assistant, a USB Type-C charging port, and a long battery life. It also has an SOS alarm feature.

Zoook Rocker Color Blast price in India, availability

As per a press release from the company, the Zoook Rocker Color Blast Bluetooth speaker is now available via online and offline channels at a price of Rs. 3,499. Those who are interested can purchase it via Amazon. Gadgets 360 couldn't spot the Zoook speaker listed on any other popular e-commerce website at the time of writing.

Zoook Rocker Color Blast specifications

Zoook Rocker Color Blast Bluetooth speaker packs two 57mm drivers to produce 30W output. The mesh-covered speaker has multi-colour LED with and nine RGB light modes. There is an inbuilt microphone and an SOS alarm feature as well. The SOS alarm with flashing lights can be activated/ deactivated by pressing and holding the LED button for 5 seconds in case of an emergency. The speaker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Bluetooth speaker is IPX5 rated for water resistance and can withstand splashes of water. Zoook Rocker Color Blast is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide a playtime of up to 10 hours at full volume. The company says that the battery lasts for 16–20 hours on lower volume. It takes about 4 hours to fully recharge, the company claims. Apart from an AUX port, the speaker has a TF card slot to play music.

Sourabh Kulesh
