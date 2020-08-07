Zebronics Zeb-Monk Bluetooth wireless earphones have been launcehd in India. The neckband-style wireless earphones come with active noise cancellation to cut the background noise during calls. Other features include smart control and voice assistant support. The Zeb-Monk earphones have a splash proof design, and the battery is touted to offer 12 hours of playback time. The new earphones offer deep bass with 12mm Neodymium Magnet Driver, Zebronics claims. The weight of the wireless earphones is listed to be just 32 grams.

Zeb-Monk price in India, sale

The Zeb-Monk wireless Bluetooth earphones are priced at Rs. 4,999 in India, and they are available in a single Black colour option. They are said to be available at leading e-commerce websites and retail stores across India.

Zeb-Monk features

Coming to the features, the Zeb-Monk wireless Bluetooth earphones come with neckband support for ease during workouts. They sport a sleek and stylish design, and features active noise cancellation to tune out the background noise. They are splash proof, which means they can withstand the occasional spill and sweat during workouts. As for battery life, the Zeb-Monk earphones are touted to offer 12 hours of music playback with active noise cancellation turned off and 10 hours of music playback with active noise cancellation turned on.

The neckband-style wireless earphones are equipped with 12mm Neodymium Magnet Driver to offer extra bass, the company claims. The earpieces cling to each other due to the magnetic bases for ensuring more security around the neck. Other features include low latency for better sync with video and audio, and smart controls to monitor music and other functions. It also has call controls, and supports voice assistance for voice command controls as well. The Zeb-Monk Bluetooth wireless earphones are touted to be the first ANC wireless earphones by the company. As mentioned, the earphones are listed to weigh just 32 grams and offer Bluetooth v5 support.

Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics said in a statement, “I feel that these earphones are essential for those who are working from home and need peace and quiet amidst the noise in the background. Our brand has always worked on making technology affordable to the masses and that still remains our top priority.”

