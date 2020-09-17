ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar has been launched by Zebronics in India. Zebronics says this soundbar offers a hi-fidelity immersive sound experience. The ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos offers multiple connectivity options and a simple setup process. It also comes with a remote for easy operation. Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro also comes with a subwoofer unit along with the soundbar itself. It will be available for purchase in the country from next week. The company also claims it is the “first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar in India.”

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9700 Pro soundbar is priced at Rs. 17,999 and will go on sale starting September 21 via Flipkart. It is currently listed on the e-commerce platform as “coming soon.”

ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos specifications, features

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos has a 2.1 speaker configuration. It features a subwoofer with 16.51cm drivers, as well as quad 5.71cm and dual 5.08cm drivers in the soundbar itself. It has a power output of 450W and frequency response range of 45Hz to 20,000Hz. You get Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting your phone or other devices. Zebronics says that the soundbar comes with enhanced noise control and optimised audio quality for HD sound.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos soundbar offers support for Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Surround. For connectivity, it comes with USB connectivity, an Aux port, HDMI port with ARC, and Bluetooth. In terms of dimensions, the subwoofer measures 190x370x306mm and the soundbar measures 960x73x83mm.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.