Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar Launched in India

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 22 July 2020 14:38 IST
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 delivers a total 525W of power output

Highlights
  • The ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 comes in black colour
  • It is available to purchase via Flipkart
  • ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 includes a 225W soundbar

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar has been launched in India. Designed to make “entertainment experience larger than life with hi-fidelity surround sound,” the ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 offers connectivity options such as Bluetooth and HDMI (ARC) input and a total 525W of power output. Other features of the newly launched Zebronics soundbar includes an LED display, media and volume controls and remote control. It also supports Dolby Digital sound processing to maximise the "full potential of the home entertainment system."

ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 price in India

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar price in India is set at Rs. 13,999. It is available to purchase at leading retail outlets across India and via Flipkart in black colour.

ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 specifications

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 by Zebronics includes a subwoofer with 150W power output, a 225W soundbar, and two satellite speakers with a power output of 75W each. It comes with a frequency response range of 45Hz to 20,000Hz.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 includes connectivity options such as Bluetooth v5.0, USB port, and an HDMI port. It supports Dolby Digital sound processing and ships with Bluetooth remote control. The soundbar features a multi-driver setup to provide balanced sound quality. Users can also mount the soundbar on the wall or place it on a flat surface, as per their convenience.

The combined weight of the ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 is 7.7kg. It ships with wall mount bracket with fasteners.

