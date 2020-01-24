Audio accessory maker Zebronics on Thursday launched a premium soundbar series, including the 'ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby' soundbar that comes with a theatre like sound experience, elevating the home entertainment experience for its users. Priced at Rs 29,999, the ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro is currently available at leading retail outlets across India, the company said.

The soundbar has a sleek design to keep things minimalistic and super compact. With its high fidelity sound with 120 RMS output, ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro is designed to provide scintillating audio clarity.

According to the company, the depth of sound is bound to make every visual come alive. The Dolby Digital Plus certification gives users a surround sound experience, making it even more lively.

The model comes with a wall mount too, making entertainment fuss free for users. The soundbar has an HDMI (ARC) and optical input along with multi-connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and HDMI. The speaker also has an LED display along with media/volume controls and comes packed with a remote.

"We're a brand that has always looked at revolutionizing technology with our products," Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics, said in a statement.

"Take for instance our latest soundbars series that give you the bang for the buck in terms of sound and then if you're looking for something more premium you can look at our soundbar with Dolby Digital Plus that enhances the overall listening experience. It's truly an experience of a kind bringing audio clarity and theatre like sound quality right in your living room," Doshi said.

Apart from that, the brand has also launched other budget friendly yet powerful soundbar models like Zeb-Juke Bar 4000 with a total output of 80W RMS, Zeb-Juke Bar 5000 Pro with an output of 120W RMS and Zeb-Juke Bar 6000 DWS PRO that has a total output of 160W RMS and comes with a wireless subwoofer.