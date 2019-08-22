Technology News
loading
  Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699

Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699

You can also combine two Masterpiece speakers for truly wireless stereo sound.

Updated: 22 August 2019 11:25 IST
Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699

The Zebronics Masterpiece offers up to 12 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • The Zebronics Masterpiece is priced at Rs. 2,699
  • The speaker offers up to 12 hours of battery life
  • The Masterpiece is available both online and offline across India

Zebronics is one of the oldest names in the affordable audio and accessories segment in India, with a wide range of speaker systems, headphones, computer peripherals, and more. The company also has a widespread distribution network, and its products can be purchased across the country at brick-and-mortar stores, making it a popular choice among buyers. The latest product from Zebronics is the Masterpiece wireless speaker, which is priced at Rs. 2,699. The Zebronics Masterpiece is available now across online and offline retailers in India.

The Zebronics Masterpiece is a cylinder-shaped wireless speaker that uses Bluetooth 4.2 for primary audio playback, and also allows users to play audio using USB, microSD, Aux, and FM radio connectivity. The speaker has a fabric-wrapped exterior and promises up to 12 hours of play back on a full battery charge. There are two 57mm 8W drivers in the speaker for a total sound output of 16W RMS, while frequency response ranges from 20-20,000Hz.

The top of the Zebronics Masterpiece has the controls, while the back has the connectivity options and Micro-USB port for charging. Interestingly, the speaker has ‘truly wireless' connectivity, which works similar to the concept of truly wireless earphones. Two Masterpiece speakers can be connected to play the same audio simultaneously, with stereo output coming from the speakers acting as two separate channels.

The Zebronics Masterpiece is now on sale on Zebronics' own website, and is also said to be available at retailers across the country. In terms of specifications, the Zebronics Masterpiece seems to be a big upgrade over the Zebronics Rocket, which we weren't very impressed with in our review.

Zebronics Zeb-Masterpiece Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Zebronics Zeb-Masterpiece Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Speaker TypeMobile, Tablet and Laptop Speaker
FeaturesBluetooth
ColorBlack
ConnectionWireless
Power Output16W
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zebronics, Zebronics Masterpiece, Bluetooth, wireless speaker
Ali Pardiwala

Honor Smartphones
Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,699
Comment
 
 

