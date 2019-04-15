Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • ZAAP Aqua Xtreme Wireless Earphones With IPX7 Water Resistance Launched in India

ZAAP Aqua Xtreme Wireless Earphones With IPX7 Water Resistance Launched in India

, 15 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ZAAP Aqua Xtreme Wireless Earphones With IPX7 Water Resistance Launched in India

The ZAAP Aqua Xtreme has strong water resistance as a USP

Highlights

The ZAAP Aqua Xtreme is priced at Rs. 2,949

The earphones are IPX7 rated for water resistance

The headset uses a Qualcomm CSR Bluetooth chip with aptX

There are a lot of new brands making audio accessories such as headphones and wireless speakers, and ZAAP is among the newest. The brand was founded in 2015 and has since gained a following thanks to its strong pricing and feature-filled products. The latest product from the company is the ZAAP Aqua Xtreme, a pair of wireless earphones, priced at Rs. 2,949. The earphones have a water resistance rating of IPX7, making them capable of submersion in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

The ZAAP Aqua Xtreme also has what the company calls a Nano-X coating, which is said to further enhance the protection against water. The water resistance rating makes it ideal for working out, use in wet weather, and even listening sessions at the beach or by the pool. The earphones are available to buy online and offline, and are currently on sale on Amazon India for Rs. 2,499.

The wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 4.1, and have a Qualcomm CSR Bluetooth chipset that also supports the aptX Bluetooth codec and the Qualcomm-developed CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology for voice calls. The Aqua Xtreme has a 90mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge. The earphones also have dedicate volume control buttons and a multi-function button that controls power, call functions, and playback.

ZAAP, with its latest product, is hoping to cater to fitness and outdoor-focused listeners thanks to the IPX7 rating for water resistance. Blaupunkt also recently launched a similar product called the BE-10 Floatz, which is also IPX7-rated and is priced at Rs. 2,499.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZAAP, ZAAP Aqua Xtreme, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge Sees 3 Indian Student Teams Win Awards
Honor 20 Series Launch Set for May 21 in London
Redmi Note 6 Pro
ZAAP Aqua Xtreme Wireless Earphones With IPX7 Water Resistance Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo V11
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Tipped for May 14
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  3. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  4. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  5. Realme 3 Pro India Launch Set for Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Here Are All the Phones That Became More Affordable This Month
  7. How to Watch Game of Thrones Season 8 in Your Country
  8. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Realme 3 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.