There are a lot of new brands making audio accessories such as headphones and wireless speakers, and ZAAP is among the newest. The brand was founded in 2015 and has since gained a following thanks to its strong pricing and feature-filled products. The latest product from the company is the ZAAP Aqua Xtreme, a pair of wireless earphones, priced at Rs. 2,949. The earphones have a water resistance rating of IPX7, making them capable of submersion in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

The ZAAP Aqua Xtreme also has what the company calls a Nano-X coating, which is said to further enhance the protection against water. The water resistance rating makes it ideal for working out, use in wet weather, and even listening sessions at the beach or by the pool. The earphones are available to buy online and offline, and are currently on sale on Amazon India for Rs. 2,499.

The wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 4.1, and have a Qualcomm CSR Bluetooth chipset that also supports the aptX Bluetooth codec and the Qualcomm-developed CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology for voice calls. The Aqua Xtreme has a 90mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of use on a single charge. The earphones also have dedicate volume control buttons and a multi-function button that controls power, call functions, and playback.

ZAAP, with its latest product, is hoping to cater to fitness and outdoor-focused listeners thanks to the IPX7 rating for water resistance. Blaupunkt also recently launched a similar product called the BE-10 Floatz, which is also IPX7-rated and is priced at Rs. 2,499.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.