Yamaha SR-C20A and Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar models have launched in India. The Yamaha SR-C20A is a compact option that comes with 100W sound output while the SR-B20A is a bit more powerful delivering 120W of sound output. Both models have an HDMI out port with support for TV ARC. They offer Bluetooth connectivity and four surround sound modes. The Yamaha SR-C20A and Yamaha SR-B20A soundbars can be controlled via an app as well.

Yamaha SR-C20A, Yamaha SR-B20A: Price in India

Both the Yamaha SR-C20A and the Yamaha SR-B20A are priced at Rs. 20,490. However, the Yamaha SR-C20A is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 18,190.00, and the Yamaha SR-B20A is selling on the e-commerce site for Rs. 19,990.

Yamaha SR-C20A, Yamaha SR-B20A: Specifications, features

Yamaha SR-C20A and Yamaha SR-B20A come in a 2.1 channel setup. The SR-C20A has two 20W speakers for the left and right channel along with a 60W built-in subwoofer, offering 100W of sound output. The SR-B20A has two 30W left and right channel speakers and the same 60W built-in subwoofer giving 120W of total output. For connectivity, both come with an HDMI output port with TV ARC support. They have two Digital Optical In ports each, but neither of them support 4K pass through. The Yamaha SR-C20A also comes with an Analogue Input port while the SR-B20A does not. On the other hand, the Yamaha SR-B20A features a subwoofer output port but the SR-C20A does not.

In terms of sound quality, the Yamaha SR-C20A has Dolby Audio support while the SR-B20A has DTS Virtual:X support that allows it to deliver a 3D surround sound experience. Both Yamaha soundbars come with Stereo, Standard, Movie, and Game Surround Sound modes, and feature Yamaha's Clear Voice function that automatically increases the volume of only human voices. Bluetooth v5 is present on both with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Both models also support Dolby Digital audio format as well as Dolby Pro Logic II. The Yamaha SR-B20A also supports DTS Digital Surround. The soundbars come with a physical remote control but can also be controlled via the Sound Bar Controller app.

In terms of dimensions, the Yamaha SR-C20A measures 600x64x94mm and weighs 1.8kg. The Yamaha SR-B20A measures 910x53x131mm and weighs 3.2kg. Both support wall mounting.

