Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Yamaha SR C20A, SR B20A Soundbars With Built In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India

Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India

Yamaha SR-C20A and SR-B20A can be wall-mounted and offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 June 2021 14:11 IST
Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India

Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A come with up to 120W output

Highlights
  • Yamaha SR-C20A and SR-B20A soundbars are available on Amazon
  • Yamaha SR-C20A is 600mm in length
  • Yamaha SR-B20A has 120W sound output

Yamaha SR-C20A and Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar models have launched in India. The Yamaha SR-C20A is a compact option that comes with 100W sound output while the SR-B20A is a bit more powerful delivering 120W of sound output. Both models have an HDMI out port with support for TV ARC. They offer Bluetooth connectivity and four surround sound modes. The Yamaha SR-C20A and Yamaha SR-B20A soundbars can be controlled via an app as well.

Yamaha SR-C20A, Yamaha SR-B20A: Price in India

Both the Yamaha SR-C20A and the Yamaha SR-B20A are priced at Rs. 20,490. However, the Yamaha SR-C20A is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 18,190.00, and the Yamaha SR-B20A is selling on the e-commerce site for Rs. 19,990.

Yamaha SR-C20A, Yamaha SR-B20A: Specifications, features

Yamaha SR-C20A and Yamaha SR-B20A come in a 2.1 channel setup. The SR-C20A has two 20W speakers for the left and right channel along with a 60W built-in subwoofer, offering 100W of sound output. The SR-B20A has two 30W left and right channel speakers and the same 60W built-in subwoofer giving 120W of total output. For connectivity, both come with an HDMI output port with TV ARC support. They have two Digital Optical In ports each, but neither of them support 4K pass through. The Yamaha SR-C20A also comes with an Analogue Input port while the SR-B20A does not. On the other hand, the Yamaha SR-B20A features a subwoofer output port but the SR-C20A does not.

In terms of sound quality, the Yamaha SR-C20A has Dolby Audio support while the SR-B20A has DTS Virtual:X support that allows it to deliver a 3D surround sound experience. Both Yamaha soundbars come with Stereo, Standard, Movie, and Game Surround Sound modes, and feature Yamaha's Clear Voice function that automatically increases the volume of only human voices. Bluetooth v5 is present on both with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Both models also support Dolby Digital audio format as well as Dolby Pro Logic II. The Yamaha SR-B20A also supports DTS Digital Surround. The soundbars come with a physical remote control but can also be controlled via the Sound Bar Controller app.

In terms of dimensions, the Yamaha SR-C20A measures 600x64x94mm and weighs 1.8kg. The Yamaha SR-B20A measures 910x53x131mm and weighs 3.2kg. Both support wall mounting.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Yamaha SR-C20A

Yamaha SR-C20A

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Power Output 100W
Yamaha SR-B20A

Yamaha SR-B20A

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Power Output 120W
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yamaha SR C20A, Yamaha SR C20A Price in India, Yamaha SR C20A Specifications, Yamaha SR-B20A, Yamaha SR-B20A Price in India, Yamaha SR-B20A Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. Spotify Acquires Podz, a Podcast Discovery Platform
  4. Spotify Launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse Competitor
  5. Mark Cuban Says ‘Got Hit’ as Titan Token Price Crashes From $64.04 to Zero
  6. Poco F3 GT Specifications Tipped by Alleged US FCC Listing
  7. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  8. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  9. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  10. Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite Colour Options Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of Its India Launch on June 22
  2. Hubble Space Telescope Down for Past Few Days, Says NASA
  3. Yamaha SR-C20A, SR-B20A Soundbars With Built-In Subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Launched in India
  4. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
  5. Google Developing New Measure of Skin Tones to Curb Bias in Products
  6. Plant-Based, Cellular Agriculture Products to Replace 50 Percent of Meat in 10 Years: Jim Mellon
  7. CBSE Developing IT System to Help Schools Tabulate Class 12 Board Exam Results
  8. Google's Online Advertisement Business Said to Face Its Biggest Regulatory Threat in EU by Year-End
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Released for Download [Update: Early Access Now Available to All]
  10. Amazon Web Services, Ferrari Enter Agreement on Cloud Storage, Machine Learning, AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com