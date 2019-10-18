Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Yamaha Music YAS 109, YAS 209 Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India

Yamaha Music YAS-109, YAS-209 Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India

Both the YAS-109 and YAS-209 comes with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant built-in for voice control functionalities.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Yamaha Music YAS-109, YAS-209 Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India

YAS-109 and YAS-209 come with an ultra-slim design

Highlights
  • Yamaha YAS-109 and YAS-209 launched in India
  • Both soundbars come with built-in Alexa
  • Available exclusively at authorized Yamaha AV dealers

Yamaha Music has introduced its latest range of soundbars for the Indian market. The two new next soundbars - YAS-109 and YAS-209 - come with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant built-in for voice control functionalities. Both the new models sport an ultra-slim design that makes it easier to place them in front of a TV or simply mount them on a wall without the need of an additional bracket. Moreover, these new models offer enhanced music playback capabilities, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity to play tunes through Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Alexa-supported music services.

The YAS-109 features built-in subwoofers that deliver rich and deep bass in a compact size, while the YAS-209 includes a separate wireless subwoofer, providing flexible placement options and even more expressive bass. Both soundbars feature Yamaha Clear Voice technology, which improves the audibility and clarity of dialogue in movies and TV shows while maintaining overall sonic quality. The feature especially shines during action scenes and live sports programs when background sounds might otherwise overwhelm dialogue and narration. Additionally, these soundbars incorporate Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround decoding, as well as DTS Virtual:X for immersive, virtual 3D surround sound.

Both the YAS-109 and YAS-209 are not just good for movies but are also just as great for music as well. Besides, Spotify Connect and Alexa enabled music services, Bluetooth functionality will let anyone play tunes from any Bluetooth-connected mobile device. A free app to control the soundbar is also available for both Apple and Android mobile devices, gives users yet another way to control inputs and volume. The same app allows for playback of music stored on a smartphone via Wi-Fi.

As we mentioned above, both the YAS-109 and YAS-209 come with built-in Alexa, that makes it easier to control the soundbars with your voice. Moreover, the built-in Alexa feature provides volume lowering capabilities, which automatically decreases the volume of movies or music to help receive a voice command. Also, the remote contains a dedicated button to initiate Alexa control. Lastly, Alexa can be muted or turned off completely when the soundbar is powered down, based on user preferences.

Keegan Paes, Assistant Manager Marketing, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd, said, “The Yamaha Music YAS-109 and YAS-209 soundbars with built-in Alexa voice control will set a new benchmark in the Indian audio market. The powerful blend of immersive and life-like audio experience, an ultra-slim design and an array of advanced features, will certainly make it a treat for music and movie enthusiasts.”

The Yamaha YAS-109 has been priced at Rs. 23,990, while the YAS-209 has been priced at Rs. 35,490. Both the models will be available exclusively at authorised Yamaha AV dealers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yamaha Music India, Yamaha, Yamaha YAS 109, Yamaha YAS 209, Soundbars, Yamaha YAS 109 Price in India, Yamaha YAS 209 Price in India, Yamaha YAS 109 Specifications, Yamaha YAS 209 Specifications
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Google Books Gets a Redesign on Desktop That Makes It Easier to Access Information
OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Design, Curved 90Hz Display, and Triple Rear Cameras
Honor Smartphones
Yamaha Music YAS-109, YAS-209 Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Likely to Launch on November 13
  4. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
  5. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  7. Asus Launches Dual Screen ZenBook, Refreshed VivoBook Laptops in India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Show Hole-Punch Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Appoints Nikhil Gandhi as India Head
  2. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases First Illuminated Image of Lunar Surface Taken by the Orbiter
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Receive Fix for Fingerprint Issue 'as Early as Next Week'
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Design, Curved 90Hz Display, and Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Yamaha Music YAS-109, YAS-209 Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Support Launched in India
  6. TCL 85P8M 85-inch 4K Android TV Launched in India at Rs. 1,99,999
  7. Google Books Gets a Redesign on Desktop That Makes It Easier to Access Information
  8. Google Maps for iOS Finally Gets Driving Incident Reporting
  9. Truecaller for Android, iPhone Gets Invite-Only Group Chat Feature
  10. Google Said to Snub WeWork, Sign Toronto Lease With Co-Working Rival
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.