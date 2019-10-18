Yamaha Music has introduced its latest range of soundbars for the Indian market. The two new next soundbars - YAS-109 and YAS-209 - come with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant built-in for voice control functionalities. Both the new models sport an ultra-slim design that makes it easier to place them in front of a TV or simply mount them on a wall without the need of an additional bracket. Moreover, these new models offer enhanced music playback capabilities, featuring Wi-Fi connectivity to play tunes through Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Alexa-supported music services.

The YAS-109 features built-in subwoofers that deliver rich and deep bass in a compact size, while the YAS-209 includes a separate wireless subwoofer, providing flexible placement options and even more expressive bass. Both soundbars feature Yamaha Clear Voice technology, which improves the audibility and clarity of dialogue in movies and TV shows while maintaining overall sonic quality. The feature especially shines during action scenes and live sports programs when background sounds might otherwise overwhelm dialogue and narration. Additionally, these soundbars incorporate Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround decoding, as well as DTS Virtual:X for immersive, virtual 3D surround sound.

Both the YAS-109 and YAS-209 are not just good for movies but are also just as great for music as well. Besides, Spotify Connect and Alexa enabled music services, Bluetooth functionality will let anyone play tunes from any Bluetooth-connected mobile device. A free app to control the soundbar is also available for both Apple and Android mobile devices, gives users yet another way to control inputs and volume. The same app allows for playback of music stored on a smartphone via Wi-Fi.

As we mentioned above, both the YAS-109 and YAS-209 come with built-in Alexa, that makes it easier to control the soundbars with your voice. Moreover, the built-in Alexa feature provides volume lowering capabilities, which automatically decreases the volume of movies or music to help receive a voice command. Also, the remote contains a dedicated button to initiate Alexa control. Lastly, Alexa can be muted or turned off completely when the soundbar is powered down, based on user preferences.

Keegan Paes, Assistant Manager Marketing, Yamaha Music India Pvt. Ltd, said, “The Yamaha Music YAS-109 and YAS-209 soundbars with built-in Alexa voice control will set a new benchmark in the Indian audio market. The powerful blend of immersive and life-like audio experience, an ultra-slim design and an array of advanced features, will certainly make it a treat for music and movie enthusiasts.”

The Yamaha YAS-109 has been priced at Rs. 23,990, while the YAS-209 has been priced at Rs. 35,490. Both the models will be available exclusively at authorised Yamaha AV dealers.