Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones have been launched in China. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that support adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) are unveiled alongside Xiaomi Civi smartphone and the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 smartwatch on September 27. The earbuds look similar to Apple AirPods Pro and come with IP55-rated dust and water resistance. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro succeed the Xiaomi TWS Earphones 2 that were launched last year.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Price

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro will retail for CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in China. The earphones come in Black, Green, and White colour options. The new earphones are available for pre-booking in the home country. The orders will begin on October 9. However, availability details of the earbuds in the global market are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro specifications, features

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi claimed that Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are the world's first TWS earbuds that come with LHDC 4.0 codec that improves the listening experience with Hi-Fi audio.

Xiaomi's new TWS earbuds come with adaptive ANC. It includes a human voice-enhancing mode, an ambient mode, and a three-stage noise reduction feature. The earbuds offer a maximum noise reduction depth of 40dB. The earbuds come with spatial audio and offer Type-C charging support. The earphones feature IP55-rated dust and a water-resistant build.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are said to deliver six hours of battery life when ANC is turned off. With the charging case, the battery lasts up to 27 hours. The earphones weigh in at just 4.8 grams.