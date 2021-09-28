Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Features

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Features

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro pricing is set at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 September 2021 14:57 IST
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro support active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction depth of 40dB

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro succeed Xiaomi TWS Earphones 2
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro look similar to Apple AirPods Pro
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are now available for pre-booking in China

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones have been launched in China. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that support adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) are unveiled alongside Xiaomi Civi smartphone and the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 smartwatch on September 27. The earbuds look similar to Apple AirPods Pro and come with IP55-rated dust and water resistance. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro succeed the Xiaomi TWS Earphones 2 that were launched last year.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Price

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro will retail for CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in China. The earphones come in Black, Green, and White colour options. The new earphones are available for pre-booking in the home country. The orders will begin on October 9. However, availability details of the earbuds in the global market are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro specifications, features

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi claimed that Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are the world's first TWS earbuds that come with LHDC 4.0 codec that improves the listening experience with Hi-Fi audio.

Xiaomi's new TWS earbuds come with adaptive ANC. It includes a human voice-enhancing mode, an ambient mode, and a three-stage noise reduction feature. The earbuds offer a maximum noise reduction depth of 40dB. The earbuds come with spatial audio and offer Type-C charging support. The earphones feature IP55-rated dust and a water-resistant build.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are said to deliver six hours of battery life when ANC is turned off. With the charging case, the battery lasts up to 27 hours. The earphones weigh in at just 4.8 grams.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi TWS Earphone 3 Pro, Xiaomi TWS Earphone 3 Pro Price, Xiaomi TWS Earphone 3 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to Launch in India Today: Here's What to Expect
  3. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  6. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  7. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
  8. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price, Features
  2. Flipkart Launches Nokia PureBook S14 Laptop With Windows 11, Nokia Smart TV Range in India
  3. Tajikistan Join Hands With Fantom Foundation, Orienbank for Blockchain-Based Digital Currency
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Running Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 Instead of OxygenOS Reportedly Spotted
  5. Second Biggest Ethereum Mining Pool Sparkpool Shuts Operations After China Crypto Ban
  6. Fossil Reveals Unique Feature Of Dinosaur That Roamed Africa 150 Million Years Ago
  7. WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi-Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report
  8. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Smartwatch With 117 Sports Modes, 12-Day Battery Life Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com