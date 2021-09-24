Technology News
  Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro With ANC Feature to Launch on September 27 Alongside Civi Smartphone

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro With ANC Feature to Launch on September 27 Alongside Civi Smartphone

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro to support active noise cancellation with maximum noise reduction depth of 40dB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 September 2021 14:23 IST
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro With ANC Feature to Launch on September 27 Alongside Civi Smartphone

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro launch event will begin at 11.30am IST on September 27

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro launch event will begin at 11.30am IST on September 27
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro charging case is seen to have an LED light
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is teased to have silicon ear tips

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones 3 Pro on September 27. These earbuds will be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone in China. The teaser poster of the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro confirms its design details, colour option, and key features. The company says that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an in-ear design with a slight stem at the bottom. Active noise cancellation is teased to be offered at up to 40dB. Separately, a new leak sheds more light on the specifications of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone that was teased earlier this week.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi has confirmed that the True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones 3 Pro will launch alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone. The launch event is slated to begin at 2pm local China time (11.30am IST) on September 27. The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are seen to sport an in-ear design with silicon ear tips and a slightly elongated step stretching out at the bottom to integrate sensors and mics. The charging case has an egg-shape design with an LED light for battery indication. The earbuds are seen in a matte black finish but it is also likely to come in other options at launch.

As mentioned, the Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones 3 Pro are teased to support active noise cancellation with maximum noise reduction depth of 40dB. Apart from this, the teaser poster reveals little else, although all details should be unveiled at the launch event.

Alongside, the Xiaomi Civi is also set to launch in China alongside. It is teased to feature a curved display, anti-glare glass back, triple rear cameras, and a slim form factor. A Chinese tipster has also leaked pricing and key specifications of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone. According to the leak, the phone is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Key specifications have also been leaked, and the Xiaomi Civi smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. Up front, the Xiaomi Civi smartphone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front sensor. The phone may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. It is tipped to be 6.98mm thick and weigh 166 grams.

Further reading: Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro, Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi Civi Specifications, Xiaomi Civi Price
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro With ANC Feature to Launch on September 27 Alongside Civi Smartphone
