Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro were launched in China with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 November 2021 18:40 IST
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro have a maximum noise reduction depth of 40dB

Highlights
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro are tipped to launch in India in December or January
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro were launched in China in three colour options
  • Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro has an ergonomic design

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones will reportedly be making their debut in the Indian market soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker, but according to a tipster, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Xiaomi are all set to launch in the country in December 2021 or January 2022. The earphones, which arrived in China in September this year alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, features adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) feature as well.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro's India launch details were shared by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As per the report, the Xiaomi earphones could be priced under Rs. 10,000. The brand is expected to announce a new speaker as well.

To recall, Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones were launched in China on September 27 for CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The earphones were announced in Black, Green, and White colour options.

As mentioned, the earbuds were unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone and the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 smartwatch. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro succeed the Xiaomi TWS Earphones 2 which were launched last year.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro have an ergonomic design and they support adaptive ANC. This includes a voice-enhancing mode, an ambient mode, and a three-stage noise reduction feature. The maximum noise reduction depth offered by the earbuds are 40dB. The pair of earbuds have spatial audio support and offer USB Type-C charging. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro come with LHDC 4.0 codec as well.

The earphones are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They are claimed by the company to deliver six hours of battery life when ANC is turned off. With the charging case, the battery lasts up to 27 hours.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro, Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Price in India, Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro India Launch, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Watch Free, Next-Gen TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in India in January Alongside Oppo Reno 7 Series

Related Stories

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  3. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  4. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  5. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Get New Custom Sticker Maker Feature: How to Use
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Global Models Spotted in Internal Testing
  7. Lenovo AIO 520 Launched With 23.8-Inch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor
  8. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Series Spotted on E-Commerce Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. IMF Warns El Salvador to Consider Risks of Bitcoin as Legal Tender
  2. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Oppo Watch Free, Next-Gen TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in India in January Alongside Oppo Reno 7 Series
  4. Honor 60 Series Set to Launch on December 1, Design Tipped via Promotional Video
  5. Xiaomi 12 Camera Specifications Spotted Online; May Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  6. Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale Brings Price Cuts on Hitman 3, Darkest Dungeon 2, More Games
  7. Regal Cinemas Ropes in Flexa to Accept Cryptocurrencies as Payment for Movie Tickets, Popcorn
  8. Apple Plans to Tap TSMC to Produce Its Own iPhone 5G Modems: Report
  9. South Korea Says It Is Exploring Taxing Non-Fungible Tokens
  10. Moto G51 5G India Launch Tipped for December, May Debut as First Snapdragon 480+ Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com