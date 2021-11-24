Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones will reportedly be making their debut in the Indian market soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker, but according to a tipster, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Xiaomi are all set to launch in the country in December 2021 or January 2022. The earphones, which arrived in China in September this year alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, features adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) feature as well.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro's India launch details were shared by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As per the report, the Xiaomi earphones could be priced under Rs. 10,000. The brand is expected to announce a new speaker as well.

To recall, Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones were launched in China on September 27 for CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The earphones were announced in Black, Green, and White colour options.

As mentioned, the earbuds were unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone and the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 smartwatch. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro succeed the Xiaomi TWS Earphones 2 which were launched last year.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro have an ergonomic design and they support adaptive ANC. This includes a voice-enhancing mode, an ambient mode, and a three-stage noise reduction feature. The maximum noise reduction depth offered by the earbuds are 40dB. The pair of earbuds have spatial audio support and offer USB Type-C charging. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro come with LHDC 4.0 codec as well.

The earphones are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They are claimed by the company to deliver six hours of battery life when ANC is turned off. With the charging case, the battery lasts up to 27 hours.

