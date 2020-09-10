Technology News
Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition Soundbar With Separate Subwoofer Launched

The Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition has a rated power output of 100W.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 September 2020 12:08 IST
Xiaomi’s new soundbar has a separate subwoofer unit

Highlights
  • The new Xiaomi Theater Edition soundbar has a separate subwoofer
  • The speaker system features wired and wireless connectivity
  • The Theater Edition speaker is only available in China for now

Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition soundbar audio system has been launched in China. The new soundbar speaker system from Xiaomi is a successor to the original Xiaomi TV Speaker that was launched in India last year as the Mi Soundbar. The new soundbar comes with a separate subwoofer unit, unlike the previous version that has an inbuilt subwoofer. The Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition carries a pocket-friendly price tag and is currently available in China through select online retailers.

Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition price, availability

Priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs. 7,500), the new speaker system from Xiaomi is listed for sale on the Xiaomi Youpin online store, and is currently shipping in China. There's no word on whether the speaker system will be available in other global markets, but it's possible that Xiaomi will launch the soundbar in India as a follow-up to the Mi Soundbar that was launched last year for Rs. 4,999.

Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition specifications, features

The new Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition soundbar has a completely different design from that of its predecessor, the Mi Soundbar. The big change in the new speaker system is a separate subwoofer for the soundbar compared to the inbuilt passive radiators on the Mi Soundbar.

The total rated power output for the system is 100W, with the subwoofer itself having a rated output of 66W. The soundbar unit has two full-range speakers and two tweeters, while the dedicated subwoofer handles the lows with a 6.5-inch driver.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections, along with optical, coaxial, and auxiliary wired connections. Although ideally meant to be used with a television, it's possible to use the speaker system with other devices such as smartphones and tablets as well.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

