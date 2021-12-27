Technology News
Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 With HiFi Sound Set to Launch on December 28, Xiaomi Watch S1 Debuting as Well

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 appear to look similar to Xiaomi Buds 3 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 December 2021 17:56 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi’s latest earbuds will come with silicone eartips for better audio

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased the launch of its new TWS earbuds on Weibo
  • The earbuds are touted to deliver a premium audio experience
  • Xiaomi Watch S1 appears in a circular design ahead of launch

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 are set to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 series on Tuesday, December 28. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from the Chinese company are teased to deliver HiFi sound as well as “flagship-level” noise reduction. Alongside the True Wireless Earphones 3, the smartphone vendor is launching Xiaomi Watch S1 at the Xiaomi 12 series launch. The new smartwatch will come with a circular display and appears to have a metallic finish.

To announce the launch of the Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 (machine translated) in China, Xiaomi posted a teaser on Weibo, giving us a sneak peek at the new model. The earbuds appear to have silicone-based eartips and an array of microphones for noise reduction. The charging case as well as the overall design of the new Xiaomi earbuds also seem to be similar to what came with Xiaomi Buds 3 Pro which were launched in China earlier this year.

Xiaomi claims that its new earbuds will offer “flagship-level” noise reduction and features including HiFi sound quality to attract customers.

In addition to the True Wireless Earphones 3, the company has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Watch S1. The smartwatch is claimed to be targeted at business users and professionals who are looking for a premium option, with a strong build and circular design.

xiaomi watch s1 launch teaser image Xiaomi Watch S1

Xiaomi Watch S1 is teased to launch on Tuesday
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Xiaomi Watch S1 also appears to have a couple of physical buttons on one side. One of these buttons could enable sports functionality on the smartwatch — similar to what Xiaomi offered through the Mi Watch Revolve Active earlier.

Details about the pricing and availability of the Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 and Xiaomi Watch S1 are expected to be out at the launch that will take place at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) on Tuesday. The company will also unveil MIUI 13 at the launch event as its new software for mobile devices.

Further reading: Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3, Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
