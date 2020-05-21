Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S

Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S

Xiaomi had previously teased its entry into the wireless audio space in India through its Redmi brand.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 May 2020 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S

Redmi AirDots S may be launched in India at the May 26 event

Highlights
  • Xiaomi to launch a new wireless audio product on May 26
  • The event will be streamed on the company’s website
  • The Xiaomi product may be the Redmi AirDots S

Xiaomi global VP Manu Kumar Jain has announced the launch of a new category under the Redmi brand in India through his Twitter handle. The online launch event will be held on May 26 and streamed on the company's website. While the tweet itself does not reveal what the product might be, the new landing page on the website seems to be teasing the launch of true wireless (TWS) earphones, pointing to a localised version of the Redmi AirDots S earphones that were recently launched in China.

The tweet by Jain said that the company will be launching a product from a new category. It invites fans to the launch event on May 26 and the NoStringsAttached hashtag suggests that the new product is TWS earphones. There are several indicators on the landing page as well, along with a countdown to May 29, 12pm (noon).

The page states that the product will have wireless audio, long battery life, some level of sweat and water resistance, and reduced latency. It also seems to indicate that the voice assistant can be activated with a single click. All these teasers point to TWS earphones and they could be localised versions of the Redmi AirDots S.

The Redmi India official handle also recently teased the launch of a new audio focused product. This product will mark the company's entry into the wireless audio space in India.

 

The Redmi AirDots S TWS earphones were launched in China in April. They are priced at CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and come in a single black variant. They are powered by 7.2mm drivers and have a claimed battery life of four hours per charge. With the charging case, they can offer up to 12 hours of battery life. Notably, the Redmi AirDots S also boast of a low-latency mode to enhance gaming experience. They come with IPX4 water resistance and weigh just 4.1g each.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi AirDots S
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy

Related Stories

Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  5. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India in Mid-June: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  10. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks
  2. US Regulators Open Door to Possible Tightening of Huawei Chip Curb
  3. Amazon Puts Heat on E-Sports Giants With Crucible
  4. Zoom Meeting App Said to Breach Privacy, Plea in Supreme Court Claims Seeking to Ban
  5. For First Time, Scientists Spot an Alien Planet as It Is Being Formed
  6. Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy
  7. Xiaomi to Launch New Wireless Audio Product on May 26, Could Be Redmi AirDots S
  8. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple, Google’s New COVID 19 Contact Tracing API Won’t Work With Aarogya Setu
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com