Redmi is getting into the audio space. Even though the nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic continues, Xiaomi is pushing ahead with its launch plans. The latest announcement comes from the company's value-driven Redmi brand, and hints that the company will be entering the audio segment in India in the coming weeks. The upcoming launch points to a wireless product being launched soon—most likely to be true wireless earphones—with indications pointing to this being the Redmi AirDots S true wireless earphones which were launched in China recently.

The announcement comes through a tweet from the Redmi India official handle, stating that Redmi is entering the audio space in India. A short video suggests that this is a music-focused product, and further text in the tweet points towards it being a wireless product. All of this indicates that the company could launch either true wireless earphones or a wireless speaker in India under the Redmi brand, which will go with the company's focus on affordability and offering value for money.

We're inclined to believe that the company will be launching true wireless earphones in India, likely to be the Redmi AirDots S. Launched just last month in China, Xiaomi could be gearing up to launch the earphones in India as well. The product is very competitively priced at CNY 100 (approximately Rs. 1,100) and could command a similar price in India to take on the affordable true wireless space. The earphones weigh just 4.1g each, and promise four hours of battery life per charge on the earphones.

Another possibility is the launch of a wireless speaker under the Redmi brand. This is possible, considering that Xiaomi only recently launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for Rs. 4,499. On the other hand, Xiaomi could look to use separate products and brands at different price brackets to more effectively capture market share in the affordable true wireless space. Either way, we'll find out soon enough.