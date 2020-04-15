Even as the rest of the world is coming to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, thing appear to be moving back to normal in China. Product launches are going ahead, and Xiaomi is the latest to launch a new product, this time from its Redmi brand. The Redmi Airdots S true wireless earphones have been launched in China, priced at CNY 100 (approximately Rs. 1,100). The new true wireless earphones are already available to buy on the company's e-store for China.

The Redmi Airdots S true wireless earphones are available in a single colour variant - black - and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The earphones use 7.2mm drivers, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. The earphones themselves weigh just 4.1g each, making these among the lightest true wireless earphones available today.

The earphones have a claimed battery life of four hours per charge; when combined with the additional charges provided by the charging case, up to 12 hours of use can be expected. Gaming users will also benefit from a low-latency mode on the Redmi Airdots S, which will allow for smoother transmission of sound from the smartphone to the earphones with reduced delay.

Additionally, there is support for voice assistants, environmental noise reduction through the Realtek RTL8763BFR Bluetooth chip, and the ability to use either earphone individually without separately pairing each earphone of the Redmi AirDots S.

While the earphones are already on sale in China, it's unclear when or if the product will be launched outside of Xiaomi's home market. There has been some demand for the company's true wireless earphones in India due to the competitive pricing, but there's no firm word on this yet. The Redmi AirDots S is the successor to the Redmi AirDots, launched a little over a year ago at the same price of CNY 100.