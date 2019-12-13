Technology News
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, Xiaomi's New Truly Wireless Earbuds, Receive Bluetooth Certification

The listing on the Bluetooth SIG website shows the earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Updated: 13 December 2019 19:36 IST
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, Xiaomi's New Truly Wireless Earbuds, Receive Bluetooth Certification

Mi True Wireless Earphones aka Mi AirDots Pro 2 are likely to receive an upgrade soon

  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S have surfaced on Bluetooth SIG site
  • Xiaomi brought Mi True Wireless Earphones in China in September
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S are apparently developed by 1More maker

Xiaomi seems to have a new truly wireless earbuds in the pipeline. While the company is yet to make its announcement, the new earbuds have surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number TWSEJ05WM. The earbuds are listed online with product name Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, which appears to be an upgrade to the Mi True Wireless Earphones that are available in China as the Mi AirDots Pro 2. Xiaomi is likely to bring the new earbuds with wireless charging support to counter the Apple AirPods 2 that comes with an optional wireless charging-supported case.

As per the details available on the Bluetooth certification website, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S from Xiaomi come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The earbuds apparently carry model number TWSEJ05WM, which seems closer to the model number TWSEJ02JY that is associated with the Mi AirDots Pro 2 aka Mi True Wireless Earphones that were launched in China in September.

The online listing shows Tiinlab.com.cn as the Product Website. Notably, TiinLab is a Chinese acoustics manufacturer that produces headphones and other audio devices under the 1More brand. Xiaomi may have partnered with the Shenzhen-based company for producing its next-generation truly wireless earbuds.

xiaomi mi true earphones 2s certification listing bluetooth sig Xiaomi Mi Wireless Earphones 2S

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Earphones 2S has been listed on Bluetooth SIG website since December 12
Photo Credit: Bluetooth SIG

 

Details around the launch of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S aren't revealed yet. However, the certification page on the Bluetooth SIG website shows that the earbuds got listed on December 12. This suggests that the company may soon make their formal announcement.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S may include wireless charging support and come in a new design to take on the AirPods 2. Further, Xiaomi could make things difficult for Realme as the homegrown competitor is also working on its first truly wireless earbuds that are set to launch as the Realme Buds Air in India on Tuesday, December 17.

The online listing of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S was spotted by GizmoChina. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S, Xiaomi's New Truly Wireless Earbuds, Receive Bluetooth Certification
