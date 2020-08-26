Technology News
  Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Spotted, Tipped to Have Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Spotted, Tipped to Have Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging

It was spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium listing page

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 26 August 2020 17:29 IST
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Spotted, Tipped to Have Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station/ Weibo

Xiaomi might be getting to launch an AiPods Pro rival soon

Highlights
  • The new earphones are tipped to support wireless charging
  • It’s also said to have active noise cancellation
  • The earphones have a similar design to Apple’s AirPods Pro

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charing, was recently spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium listing page. Basic information of the supposed upcoming earphones is now known, along with the name and model number. There's also a fairly high-resolution photo of the alleged earphones that was shared on Weibo. Unlike the environmental noise cancellation offered by the current Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, the upcoming Pro model will have silicone eartips for hopefully much better noise cancellation.

The images of the listing and the earphones themselves can be found on Weibo, thanks to user Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The first image shows a partial screenshot of what's supposed to be a listing from the Wireless Power Consortium. Here, we get a clear look at the name along with the model number, which is TWSEJ09WM. However, the most interesting leak is the image of the earphones itself.

Shown in all-black, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro appear to have shorter stems, compared to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. However, the main driver chamber is designed to look exactly like the Apple AirPods Pro. The eartips seem to have a similar downward, angular design too. We can make out some sort of mesh opening and a sensor of sorts on the inside portion of the earbud, although it's hard to tell what these might be exactly.

The case is shown to have a white LED indicator on the outside. The silicone eartips should help provide a better seal and more effective noise cancellation, compared to the existing Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

This points to an imminent launch. With Active Noise Cancellation, these earphones will be competing with more premium products, like the AirPods Pro, and Sony's WF-1000XM3.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, Mi True Wireless Earphones, TWS, truly wireless earphones
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Spotted, Tipped to Have Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging
Comment
 
 

