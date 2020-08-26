Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro with active noise cancellation and wireless charing, was recently spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium listing page. Basic information of the supposed upcoming earphones is now known, along with the name and model number. There's also a fairly high-resolution photo of the alleged earphones that was shared on Weibo. Unlike the environmental noise cancellation offered by the current Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, the upcoming Pro model will have silicone eartips for hopefully much better noise cancellation.

The images of the listing and the earphones themselves can be found on Weibo, thanks to user Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The first image shows a partial screenshot of what's supposed to be a listing from the Wireless Power Consortium. Here, we get a clear look at the name along with the model number, which is TWSEJ09WM. However, the most interesting leak is the image of the earphones itself.

Shown in all-black, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro appear to have shorter stems, compared to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. However, the main driver chamber is designed to look exactly like the Apple AirPods Pro. The eartips seem to have a similar downward, angular design too. We can make out some sort of mesh opening and a sensor of sorts on the inside portion of the earbud, although it's hard to tell what these might be exactly.

The case is shown to have a white LED indicator on the outside. The silicone eartips should help provide a better seal and more effective noise cancellation, compared to the existing Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

This points to an imminent launch. With Active Noise Cancellation, these earphones will be competing with more premium products, like the AirPods Pro, and Sony's WF-1000XM3.

