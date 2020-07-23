Technology News
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retail at Rs. 3,999

Xiaomi will hope to boost Mi True Wireless Earphones 2' sales in India following the launch of new TWS buds.

Updated: 23 July 2020 16:14 IST
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature 14.2mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can offer four hours of music playback
  • They come with voice assistant and quick charging support
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are available on Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. With the latest price drop, Xiaomi will hope to boost the earbuds' sales in the country following the launch of new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds such as Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds and OnePlus Buds. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were launched in India in early May. They come with features like 14.2mm dynamic drivers, one-step pairing, voice-assistant support, quick charge, and smart in-ear detection.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India has been dropped from Rs. 4,999 to Rs. 3,999. The development was also confirmed by Xiaomi to Gadgets 360. The price cut may have been in response to the launch of the OnePlus Buds, which were launched at Rs. 4,990 earlier this week and will go on sale in India in early August.

The TWS earbuds by Xiaomi are available to purchase via Mi.com and Amazon India. This brings the earbuds' price down to the same price tag of Realme Buds Air.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were launched globally in March this year and unveiled in India in May.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 specifications

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 feature an AirPods-like earpiece design with an outer-ear fit. They come with 14.2mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The Mi TWS earbuds also support SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs to provide rich sound quality.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 earbuds pack 30mAh batteries and an additional 250mAh battery in the charging case. They are said to provide up to four hours of music playback and a total of 14 hours of battery with the earbuds case. The TWS earbuds also support control gestures to play/pause music, answer a call, or activate voice control.

Xiaomi claims the earbuds are optimised for MIUI 11, however, they work are compatible with Windows and iOS devices as well. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 offer environmental noise isolation along with quick charge support.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

China to Launch New Campaign to Regulate Social Media News Sites

