Xiaomi will launch a new true wireless audio product, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, on July 15. The new earphones have been teased by the company on its social media channels, and going by the naming conventions and design in the teaser, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic could be an affordable variant of the recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The earphones appear to be similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in design, but with a smaller charging case.

The information of the launch comes via a tweet by Xiaomi, which reveals the name of the new product to be Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. The tweet points to the launch of the new earphones on July 15, and also shows an image of the earphones and a part of the charging case. The new earphones look similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, although the charging case is quite different. It appears smaller, with the earphones fitting into the case horizontally.

This, as well as the naming convention, suggests that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic could be a toned-down and more affordable version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Some of the changes could be in terms of battery life on the charging case, as well as how the case is charged. While the Rs. 4,499 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with USB Type-C charging, the Basic variant could have a Micro-USB port.

There could also be some changes in terms of specifications, with the more affordable true wireless earphones giving features such as LHDC Bluetooth codec support and environmental noise cancellation a skip. However, this is only speculation for now, and we'll find out exactly what's on offer when the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is launched on July 15.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India, priced at Rs. 4,499. The earphones go up against strong competition in the affordable true wireless segment, including our current top pick in the affordable segment, the JVC HA-A10T true wireless earphones. A new ‘Basic' variant would go up against another recent Xiaomi launch, the Redmi Earbuds S, so it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi positions the new true wireless earphones.

