Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Set to Launch on July 15

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic could be priced affordably.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 July 2020 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Set to Launch on July 15

Photo Credit: Xiaomi / Twitter

The earphones have an outer-ear fit and long stalks for the microphones

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased the launch of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic
  • The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were launched in India recently
  • The global launch is set to take place on July 15

Xiaomi will launch a new true wireless audio product, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, on July 15. The new earphones have been teased by the company on its social media channels, and going by the naming conventions and design in the teaser, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic could be an affordable variant of the recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The earphones appear to be similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in design, but with a smaller charging case.

The information of the launch comes via a tweet by Xiaomi, which reveals the name of the new product to be Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. The tweet points to the launch of the new earphones on July 15, and also shows an image of the earphones and a part of the charging case. The new earphones look similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, although the charging case is quite different. It appears smaller, with the earphones fitting into the case horizontally.

This, as well as the naming convention, suggests that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic could be a toned-down and more affordable version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Some of the changes could be in terms of battery life on the charging case, as well as how the case is charged. While the Rs. 4,499 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with USB Type-C charging, the Basic variant could have a Micro-USB port.

There could also be some changes in terms of specifications, with the more affordable true wireless earphones giving features such as LHDC Bluetooth codec support and environmental noise cancellation a skip. However, this is only speculation for now, and we'll find out exactly what's on offer when the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic is launched on July 15.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India, priced at Rs. 4,499. The earphones go up against strong competition in the affordable true wireless segment, including our current top pick in the affordable segment, the JVC HA-A10T true wireless earphones. A new ‘Basic' variant would go up against another recent Xiaomi launch, the Redmi Earbuds S, so it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi positions the new true wireless earphones.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Fitbit Charge 4 Gets New Update With GPS Improvements, Smart Wake Alarms, and More
British Telecom Operator Warns: Do Not Go Too Fast on Banning Huawei

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Set to Launch on July 15
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Lite Possibly Listed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 690 SoC Tipped
  2. Every Major Announcement From Ubisoft Forward
  3. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone Pro 7 With Flip Cameras to Launch Soon: Report
  4. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
  5. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  7. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  9. Google for India Virtual Event Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Realme 6i India Launch Date May Be July 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Developing New Phone Series to Solve 5G Issues, Tipster Claims
  2. Nokia 2.4 Possibly Spotted on Geekbench, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped
  3. British Telecom Operator Warns: Do Not Go Too Fast on Banning Huawei
  4. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Set to Launch on July 15
  5. Fitbit Charge 4 Gets New Update With GPS Improvements, Smart Wake Alarms, and More
  6. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Asus ZenFone 7 to Launch With ZenFone 7 Pro Soon: Report
  8. Alibaba's Jack Ma Sells $9.6 Billion Worth Shares: Filing
  9. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch Launching in India Soon, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
  10. Vivo S Series Tipped to Get a New Phone in August
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com