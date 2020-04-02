Technology News
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Specifications Still a Mystery

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic was listed with the model name TWSEJ04WM.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 April 2020 17:06 IST
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Specifications Still a Mystery

Xiaomi last month launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Highlights
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was recently launched by Xiaomi
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic could be its lower variant
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with a price tag of Rs. 6,700

Xiaomi is reportedly working on its latest true wireless earphones, a Bluetooth certification website has indicated. The Design Name of the earphones is specified as Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, and interestingly, the latest information comes days after the company unveiled the new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Since the company has not confirmed the launch of the product, it is unclear whether the rumoured earbuds will be a lower variant of the new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 or will it succeed the old generation Xiaomi true wireless earphones. More information is expected from the company in the upcoming weeks.

As per the information available on Bluetooth SIG website, Xiaomi's Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic received its certification on March 30. The product is listed under the Audio and Visual category and bears the model name 'TWSEJ04WM.' Additionally, the true wireless earphones will connect via Bluetooth 5.0.

As mentioned earlier, since the company has not confirmed the launch of the earbuds, the design of the rumoured product is still unclear. In case the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic turns out to be the base variant of the newly launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, we can expect several features by looking at the latter's specifications.

To recall, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that was launched last week come with a price tag of EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700).

Similar to the Apple AirPods, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 provide access to music, voice calls, and voice assistant using a double-tap gesture. The earbuds also include in-ear detection using built-in optical sensors. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are also rated to deliver four hours of battery life on a single charge, while the charging case expands the battery life to 14 hours. Xiaomi's newly launched earbuds weigh 50 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic, Mi True Wireless Earphones Basic Specification, Xiaomi
