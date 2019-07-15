Technology News
  Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799

The headphones are available on Amazon and the Mi India online store.

Updated: 15 July 2019 11:48 IST
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799

The headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.0

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0
  • The headphones are now on sale in two colour options
  • Battery life is claimed to be 20 hours on a single charge

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones in India. The headphones are priced at Rs. 1,799, and are the latest entrant in the company's growing portfolio of affordable audio accessories, which also includes wired and wireless earphones and headphones, a soundbar, wireless speakers, and more. Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones launch coincides with Amazon's Prime Day sale, and the Xiaomi headphones are just one of the thousand products debuting on the e-retail giant as a part of the Prime Day sale. The headphones are available in two colour options - black-and-red and black-and-gold - and can be purchased via Amazon and Mi India online store.

The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones feature an around-ear design with padding under the headband and around the ears. Battery life is claimed to be 20 hours per charge, and the headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. There is also the ability to invoke the voice assistant on your phone through the headphones directly, and as the name suggests, the audio tuning has been geared around strong bass.

The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones can be charged through a Micro-USB port at the bottom, and the headphones also support wired connectivity through the 3.5mm socket for when the battery runs out. The headphones go up against other affordable wireless options such as the Boat Rockerz 400 and Ant Audio Treble 900, but have the advantage of an around-ear design that many users will find more comfortable.

The Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones have been launched during the Amazon Prime Day sale and are available on Amazon as a result, but can also be bought on the Xiaomi India online store at the same price. Xiaomi's range of audio products in India also includes the Mi Soundbar, which is priced at Rs. 4,999 and offers a significant volume boost for your TV at a reasonable price.

Comments

Ali Pardiwala

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,799
