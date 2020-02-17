Technology News
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India at Rs. 1,399

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has a play/pause, power button, and a microphone on one side, a charging port and an aux port on the other.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 February 2020 13:11 IST
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has launched its 5W Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker
  • It has an IPX5 water resistant rating
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,399

Xiaomi India has launched the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in the country, and it is already available to buy via Mi.com. The announcement was made by Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP at Xiaomi through his Twitter handle. It boasts of 5W sound, 20 hours of battery, and support for voice assistants. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs. 1,399 which is a 30 percent discount from its claimed MRP of Rs. 1,999. There is only one colour option listed on the website and that's black.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is quite light and compact in size which makes it easy to carry anywhere and everywhere. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and connects via Bluetooth 5.0. The speaker has a frequency response of 20 to 20KHz. The 2,000mAh battery present in the speaker will give you 20 hours of music playback, according to Xiaomi. There is an AUX port as well as what looks like a Micro-USB port for charging and these ports are hidden under a cover. As we mentioned, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is listed on Mi.com for purchase already.

It has an IPX5 water resistance rating which means you don't have to worry about water splashing on it but don't try to jump in the pool with it. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes with a handy carry string attached to it. There's a power button and a play/pause button on one side of the speaker. You can use any of your favourite voice assistant but you'll need to press a button on the speaker first to activate its listening. It also allows you to answer and end calls, which shows it has a microphone as well. Xiaomi says it is a high sensitivity and high signal-to-noise ratio microphone.”

The marketing material states that the diaphragm is made from Canadian long fibre pulp vibration film which, along with the damping system, gives “more natural and clear” sound. There is also a passive radiator on the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker that produces better low-frequency sound effects.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Price in India, Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Specifications
Microsoft Windows 10 Security Update Pulled After Issues Affected Devices
5G iPhone 2020 Model May Feature a Custom Antenna Design From Apple, Report Claims


