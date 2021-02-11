Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones

Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones

The last major launch from Mi in the audio segment was the Rs. 3,999 Smart Speaker.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 February 2021 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones

The teaser image suggests that a Bluetooth speaker will be launched

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased a new audio launch in India for February 22
  • The teaser shows what appears to be a wireless speaker
  • Wireless earphones are also visible in the graphic

Xiaomi has teased the launch of its latest products in India, a new range of audio equipment, which will be unveiled on February 22. The product range will likely be focused on affordable and portable audio gear, with the graphics in the teaser suggesting that these could include a wireless speaker and a pair of wireless earphones. Not much else is known about the product range at this point beyond the date and time of the launch, and more details are likely to emerge closer to the launch date.

The teaser was revealed in the form of a tweet from Xiaomi India's official handle, showing an animated graphic of what appear to be a wireless speaker and a pair of wireless earphones. The new Mi products will be launched on February 22, with Xiaomi looking to update its somewhat dated audio range in India for 2021.

While nothing is for certain as of now, we can speculate that the speaker will be the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) which was launched globally last year. The Bluetooth 5-powered speaker is IPX7 rated for water resistance and has a multi-driver setup that outputs 16W of sound.

The earphones could be a completely new or made-for-India model, and is unlikely to be a true wireless stereo (TWS) headset based on the graphic that shows cables attached to the earpieces. This suggests either a wired headset or neckband-style wireless earphones. As is usually expected from Xiaomi products, the new range will likely be affordably priced.

The last major launch from the Mi brand in the audio segment was the Mi Smart Speaker that launched late last year. Although launched at Rs. 3,499, the Mi Smart Speaker currently retails at Rs. 3,999, and features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with access to Google Assistant for smart functionality. Xiaomi also launched the Rs. 1,399 Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in 2020, along with various other audio products under the Redmi brand.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi, wireless speaker, Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, Audio, Headphones, Earphones, Mi India, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W), Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, Mi Smart Speaker, Redmi
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported TENAA Listing

Related Stories

Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product Range on February 22, Could Be Wireless Speaker and Wireless Earphones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  2. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  5. HP Pavilion X360 15, Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
  6. Infinix Smart 5 Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  8. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch Last Week of March
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Notebook Shipments Grew 54 Percent in Q4 2020, Chrome OS Registered Highest Growth: Report
  2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Social Media Services Like Facebook, Twitter Need Clear Laws on Free Speech
  3. Twitter Witholds Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav’s Account: Report
  4. Asus ROG Strix GA35, Asus ROG Strix GT35 Laptops Refreshed With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series GPUs in India
  5. Microsoft’s Cloud Computing Tapped by Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Software
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped to Launch in Last Week of March: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Mi 10 5G With Snapdragon 870 SoC Spotted on TENAA, Redmi K40 Gets Listed on BIS: Report
  8. Twitter Row: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns US Social Media Companies to Abide by Country’s Laws
  9. Slack for Android Could Have Exposed Your Password: Here’s How to Reset
  10. HP Pavilion X360 15, HP Pavilion X360 14 Refreshed With Wi-Fi 6, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com