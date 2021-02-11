Xiaomi has teased the launch of its latest products in India, a new range of audio equipment, which will be unveiled on February 22. The product range will likely be focused on affordable and portable audio gear, with the graphics in the teaser suggesting that these could include a wireless speaker and a pair of wireless earphones. Not much else is known about the product range at this point beyond the date and time of the launch, and more details are likely to emerge closer to the launch date.

The teaser was revealed in the form of a tweet from Xiaomi India's official handle, showing an animated graphic of what appear to be a wireless speaker and a pair of wireless earphones. The new Mi products will be launched on February 22, with Xiaomi looking to update its somewhat dated audio range in India for 2021.

While nothing is for certain as of now, we can speculate that the speaker will be the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) which was launched globally last year. The Bluetooth 5-powered speaker is IPX7 rated for water resistance and has a multi-driver setup that outputs 16W of sound.

The earphones could be a completely new or made-for-India model, and is unlikely to be a true wireless stereo (TWS) headset based on the graphic that shows cables attached to the earpieces. This suggests either a wired headset or neckband-style wireless earphones. As is usually expected from Xiaomi products, the new range will likely be affordably priced.

The last major launch from the Mi brand in the audio segment was the Mi Smart Speaker that launched late last year. Although launched at Rs. 3,499, the Mi Smart Speaker currently retails at Rs. 3,999, and features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity with access to Google Assistant for smart functionality. Xiaomi also launched the Rs. 1,399 Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in 2020, along with various other audio products under the Redmi brand.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.