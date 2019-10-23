Xiaomi has launched the Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones in China. These headphones have been designed to work in both wired and wireless modes allowing users more flexibility, and are equipped with four drivers for better sound quality. The sound chambers are made of a durable material called Zirconia while the cables are made of silver-plated oxygen-free copper material. The Headphones are pegged to be a ‘flagship product', and the pre-orders for the Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones have begun in the company's home market.

Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in China. The Headphones are up for pre-order on Mi.com, and sales will begin starting November 11. The headphones are currently listed in a single Black colour option.

Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones features

As mentioned, the Mi headphones integrate two dynamic drivers and two balanced armature units, with the latter placed before the dynamic drivers for better detail in audio. There's a thin silicone layer to produce bass, and titanium composite inside the diaphragm for treble. The big USP is the hybrid nature of these headphones, and they are designed to work wired, or wirelessly using a Bluetooth DAC amplifier. Both, the 3.5mm audio jack cable and the USB Type-C cable with the DAC chip, are bundled inside the box. The Bluetooth DAC Amplifier supports Hi-Res SBC, AAC, and LDAC.

The Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones come with updated MMCX connectors that are thicker coated and can withstand insertions four times better than standard connectors. These MMCX connectors are gold-plated, and Xiaomi says that they can easily be replaced if damaged.

The headphones also come bundled with a short and long 3.5 mm cable, a USB Type-C audio connector cable, a Bluetooth adapter, four pairs of silicone eartips, two pairs of memory sponge eartips, an Headphone case, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a pair of ear hooks.