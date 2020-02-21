Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25

Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25

Xiaomi has teased that its new headphones will deliver “electrifying sound experience.”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2020 13:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25

Xiaomi already offers a pair of Mi Earphones for the masses

Highlights
  • Xiaomi on Friday released teaser video to announce its headphones launch
  • The headphones are teased to come with HD Audio support
  • Xiaomi has its audio products in India with a starting price of Rs. 399

Xiaomi is set to launch its new headphones in India on February 25. The next-generation headphones by the Chinese company are teased to feature dual dynamic drivers and come with a braided cable. Last year, Xiaomi expanded its range of audio products in India by launching the Mi Super Bass Wireless around-ear headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The company also offers the Mi Earphones and Mi Earphones Basic as two of its affordable in-ear headphone options for Indian customers.

The official Xiaomi India account on Twitter on Friday posted a teaser video to reveal the launch of the new headphones in the country. The 10-second video gives a glimpse at the braided cable and shows a tagline saying, “electrifying sound experience.” Additionally, the tweet carrying the video includes an HD Audio hashtag to suggest an enhanced audio experience. The headphones are also teased to provide “perfectly balanced sound” through dual dynamic drivers.

 

Xiaomi hasn't provided any details around what it would exactly launch in India on February 25. The existing portfolio of audio products by the company has options such as the Mi Earphones, Mi Earphones Basic, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, and Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones starting as low as Rs. 399.

The latest audio offering by Xiaomi is speculated to take on the Realme Buds 2 headphones that the Oppo spin-off brand launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 599. The Realme Buds 2 also come with a braided cable and include an 11.2mm bass boost driver. The headphones also have built-in magnets to provide a distinct experience over other similar-priced models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi Earphones, Xiaomi India
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Borderlands Movie Taps Knock Knock’s Eli Roth as Director

Related Stories

Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  3. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  7. Samsung Patents Waterfall Screen Design, Said to Arrive on Galaxy Note 20
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. AGR Dues: Government May Seek Balance Between Supreme Court Order, Telcos' Health
  2. Facebook to Pay Users for Voice Recordings in Bid to Improve Speech Recognition
  3. ToTok Asks Android Users to Ignore Google's Play Protect Warning, Co-Founders Claim Their App Is 'Safe'
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Headphones With HD Audio, Dual Dynamic Drivers in India on February 25
  5. Borderlands Movie Taps Knock Knock’s Eli Roth as Director
  6. WhatsApp Phishing URLs Jumped Over 13,000 Percent in Q4 2019: Vade Security
  7. Westworld Season 3 Trailer Declares War on the Human World
  8. Jio Launches Rs. 2,121 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data for 336 Days
  9. Agency That Handles US President's Communications Suffered Data Breach
  10. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.