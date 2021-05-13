Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in China on Thursday. The new earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature a premium AirPods Pro-like design. The FlipBuds Pro also include a dual transparency mode that lets you pay attention to the surrounding environment while listening to music. Xiaomi has provided fast charging support and wireless charging on the FlipBuds Pro. The earbuds are also claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro price

The FlipBuds Pro from Xiaomi come with a price tag of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,100) and will be available for purchase in China starting May 21. Details about the global availability and pricing of the new earbuds are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro specifications

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro feature 11mm super dynamic drivers that have an impedance of 16 ohms and are touted to enable an immersive sound experience. The earbuds also feature three microphones for an advanced noise cancellation. Further, Xiaomi has used Qualcomm's QCC5151 chip to offer a clear audio input through the inbuilt microphones.

Similar to other premium TWS earbuds, the FlipBuds Pro have ANC support. Xiaomi says that it has provided an independent noise reduction chip that is capable of bringing a maximum of 40dB deep noise reduction. It is claimed to help block up to 99 percent of background noise. The earbuds also have three distinct noise cancellation modes to choose from — Daily mode, Office mode, and Air Travel mode. The Daily mode is claimed to help block outdoor noise, such as carriage noise and human conversations, while the Office mode can reduce light noise such as computer operations and air-conditioning motors. The Air travel mode, on the other hand, is claimed to reduce large loudness and low-frequency audio of an aircraft while maintaining the balance of ear pressure.

The FlipBuds Pro also offer low latency for gamers. There is also a dual device smart connection feature that lets you connect the earbuds simultaneously with two of your devices, such as a phone and a laptop. This helps you attend voice calls while listening to your favourite music or watching a movie on your laptop, without having to take out the earbuds from your ears.

In terms of connectivity, the FlipBuds Pro support Bluetooth v5.2 along with Bluetooth Low Energy, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, and SPP. You'll also get support for Qualcomm AptX Adaptive dynamic codec protocol.

The FlipBuds Pro come in a traditional in-ear design along with an oval-shaped case. Xiaomi claims that it has designed the earbuds after conducting over 5,000 tests and 10,000 user research studies. There are also three sizes of earplugs for an ergonomic fit.

Just like AirPods and many other TWS earbuds, you can control your music on the FlipBuds Pro with touch gestures. You can also enable or disable ANC by long pressing the earbuds.

The FlipBuds Pro deliver a total of 28 hours of usage when the ANC is not in use and 22 hours of battery life with the ANC in use. The earbuds have a standalone battery life of up to 7 hours, without the charging case. There is a USB Type-C port that offers 2 hours of music playback in 5 minutes. The earbuds case also has Qi wireless charging support.

