  Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The company has growing portfolio of audio products, including headphones, earphones, and speakers.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 February 2020 16:44 IST
Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The launch could be of the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased a new product launch on February 17
  • The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but appears to be for a portable speaker
  • The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 was launched back in 2017

Xiaomi started its journey in India not very long ago with its core offerings - smartphones. However, in the years since, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include televisions, fitness trackers, lifestyle products, smart home appliances, accessories, and audio. Like the rest of its range, Xiaomi's audio products are competitively priced and cover a range of categories. The company now looks to be preparing for the launch of a new product - likely to be a portable Bluetooth speaker - on February 17, based on a new teaser posted by the company.

The company has posted a short video on Twitter, with the text "I like the sound of that" and "carry your sound", followed by the unveil date of February 17. Nothing more has been revealed in the teaser video, but the visuals show a speaker driver in the background. All of this points to the product being a portable Bluetooth speaker, possibly the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker that was launched in China in September last year.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is priced at CNY 199 (approximately Rs. 2,000) and could launch in India at an equivalent price. The device is IPX55 rated for dust and water resistance, and has a 2,600mAh battery with a promised battery life of 8 hours per charge. Xiaomi's last launch in this segment was the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 in 2017, which is still available in India for Rs. 1,799.

Xiaomi also has a range of other audio products available in India, including the Rs. 4,999 Mi Soundbar and Rs. 1,599 Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones. There have also been calls from fans for Xiaomi to launch the Mi AirDots Pro 2 true wireless earphones in India, which will go up against the recently launched Realme Buds Air. Whatever be the case, we'll find out what Xiaomi is launching on February 17.

Ali Pardiwala

Xiaomi CEO Urges China's Smartphone Industry to Return to Work as Soon as Possible
Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker
