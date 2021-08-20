Technology News
loading
  Xbox Stereo Wired Headset With Spatial Audio Support Announced, Launching on September 21

Xbox Stereo Wired Headset With Spatial Audio Support Announced, Launching on September 21

Xbox Stereo Headset doesn't appear to have the chat/game audio mixing dial as its wireless counterpart.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 20 August 2021 10:36 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Wired headset is said to come with Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS:X support

Highlights
  • Xbox Stereo Headset can be connected to the controller via 3.5mm jack
  • Users can twist the dial on the outside right side to adjust the volume
  • Xbox Wireless Headset costs $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400)

Microsoft has unveiled a refreshed Xbox Stereo Headset, a $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500) wired model that's more affordable than its stellar $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400) wireless headset that launched earlier in 2021.

As per Microsoft, it's launching on September 21, and as is to be expected, it's missing a few features, though much of its design is intact. Xbox Stereo Headset price in India is set at Rs. 5,990. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for India availability details. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Users can twist the dial on the outside of the right ear cup to adjust the volume, and there's a mute button on the backside of the flexible microphone, mirroring what you get with the wireless version.

The stereo headset doesn't appear to have the chat/game audio mixing dial on the left ear cup as the pricier model does, but that's not a horrible loss given the price difference.

This headset connects through your Xbox controller via its bold green 3.5mm cable and plug, meaning you can use it with other devices (and controllers) that support that plug.

Microsoft has said that the stereo headset supports spatial sound technologies like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS:X and that they feature "clean mid and high-frequency performance with strong bass."

If the sound quality is anything like it is on the wireless version, many gamers should be happy with this $59.99 model.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

    • Good
    • Really powerful
    • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
    • Reduced loading times
    • Great backward compatibility
    • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • Network transfer feature
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
    • Proprietary storage expansion
    • No rechargeable battery with controller
    • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
    HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 3
    Weight 4.45kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Microsoft

    Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Microsoft
    Xbox Stereo Wired Headset With Spatial Audio Support Announced, Launching on September 21
