  WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones are exclusively available on Amazon.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 January 2022 18:35 IST
WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India

Photo Credit: WeCool

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC use Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity
  • The earphones come with support for voice assistants
  • WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC are rated IPX5 for water resistance

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The budget offering comes with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for an enhanced calling experience and punchy bass. The earphones also have a dedicated gaming mode, and touch controls on both earbuds. The company also says that the earphones come with an ergonomic design and are lightweight to offer a great fit. WeCool also aims to launch new products under its TWS earphones range in the upcoming months.

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones price, availability

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones price is set at Rs. 1,599, and they are now available exclusively on Amazon in Black colour option.

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones specifications

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones are ergonomically-designed, and lightweight for suitable fit. They are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, and have touch controls for calling, volume and music. They come in a square-shaped case that has an LED battery status indicator. The TWS earphones also come with a dedicated Gaming Mode, which can be activated via long-pressing any one of the earbuds. They also have support for voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri.

The Moonwalk M2 ENC earphones come with an environmental noise cancellation feature that essentially filters out the noise for a clean calling experience. They use Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, and have a quick pair technology. The earphones are rated IPX5 for water resistance, and feature balanced preset equaliser. The earphones are claimed to offer a total of 32 hours of playtime -- up to 8 hours of continuous music from the earbuds and additional up to 24 hours from the charging case. This essentially means that the earbuds can be fully juiced up to four times. The case has a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC, WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC Price in India, WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC Specifications, WeCool
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
YouTube Will Explore NFT Features for Video Creators, Says CEO Susan Wojcicki
Redmi Note 11S Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Playtime, Gaming Mode Launched in India
