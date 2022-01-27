WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The budget offering comes with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for an enhanced calling experience and punchy bass. The earphones also have a dedicated gaming mode, and touch controls on both earbuds. The company also says that the earphones come with an ergonomic design and are lightweight to offer a great fit. WeCool also aims to launch new products under its TWS earphones range in the upcoming months.

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones price, availability

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones price is set at Rs. 1,599, and they are now available exclusively on Amazon in Black colour option.

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones specifications

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC TWS earphones are ergonomically-designed, and lightweight for suitable fit. They are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, and have touch controls for calling, volume and music. They come in a square-shaped case that has an LED battery status indicator. The TWS earphones also come with a dedicated Gaming Mode, which can be activated via long-pressing any one of the earbuds. They also have support for voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri.

The Moonwalk M2 ENC earphones come with an environmental noise cancellation feature that essentially filters out the noise for a clean calling experience. They use Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, and have a quick pair technology. The earphones are rated IPX5 for water resistance, and feature balanced preset equaliser. The earphones are claimed to offer a total of 32 hours of playtime -- up to 8 hours of continuous music from the earbuds and additional up to 24 hours from the charging case. This essentially means that the earbuds can be fully juiced up to four times. The case has a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.