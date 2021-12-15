Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband earphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones have two colour variants and pack an 11.2mm driver that is claimed by the company to deliver strong bass. The latest earphones from the Chinese brand offer ‘Call Noise Cancellation' feature and come with Google Voice Assistant support. The wireless earphones have a magnetic switch and they come with a 129mAh battery. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite earphones are said to deliver up to 18 hours of playback time.

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite price in India, availability

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband style earphones are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The pair is offered in Black and Blue colour options. The new earphones will go on sale via Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores starting Wednesday itself.

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite specifications, features

As mentioned, the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband wireless earphones are powered by an 11.2mm dynamic driver that has a frequency response range of 100–8,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 95dB, and impedance of 32Ohms. They also come with a low-latency rate of up to 80ms. The microphone sensitivity rating is -42dB.

The wireless earphones are made up of Daikoku aluminium-coated bronze coil, which Vivo says can reproduce high frequencies. The pair has a lightweight ergonomic design as well.

Vivo has provided a ‘Call Noise Cancellation' feature on the latest earphones. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite come with Bluetooth v5.0 for pairing with nearby devices and offer support for AAC Bluetooth codec. The earphones are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

The Vivo wireless earphones have a magnetic switch and offer a quick pair feature for hassle-free connection with devices. The earphones support controls with voice assistance through Google Assistant.

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband earphones are packed with a 129mAh battery capacity and use USB Type-C port for charging. The total charge time is advertised to be one hour. The neckband is claimed by the company to deliver up to 12 hours of talk time, and 300 hours of standby time. It is also said to offer 18 hours of music playback time with AAC codec at 50 percent volume. Further, Vivo states that a 10-minute charge gives the earphones up to five hours of playback time. The earphones weigh 23.9 grams.

