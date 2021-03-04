Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 with neckband design has launched in China adding to the portfolio of audio devices the company offers. The new Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 is lightweight and offered in three colour options. It has an in-ear wingtip design and the earbuds can be stuck to each other for storage, magnetically. The Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 has an IPX4 water resistance rating, which is protection from splashing water (but not waterproof), and uses the USB Type-C port to charge. Vivo also states that the Wireless Headset HP2154 has low latency, and 18 hours of battery life.

Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 price

The Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400) and is currently up for pre-booking on the Vivo China website. It will be offered in black, blue, and grey colour options when it goes on sale starting March 12.

As of now, Vivo has not shared any information on international availability.

Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 specifications, features

Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 is powered by 11.2mm moving coil drivers with Daikoku copper clad aluminium voice coil. The frequency response range is 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It weighs 24g and has a 129mAh battery inside which can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It charges via the USB Type-C port and takes about one hour to charge completely. Vivo says a 10 minute charge can deliver 5 hours or battery life. The company also says the latency has been reduced to 80ms which will provide a better gaming and overall listening experience.

Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has IPX4 water resistance rating. There are volume controls on the neckband that can be used to change tracks as well. The earbuds are magnetic and can stick together which also pauses whatever is playing. Pulling them apart will resume playback so you don't need to manually play or pause playback when removing the earphones.

With Bluetooth turned on, bringing the Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 close to a Vivo phone will show a pop-up that allows for an easy and quick connection. Vivo's Jovi voice assistant is also supported with the Wireless Headset HP2154 earphones.

