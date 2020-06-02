Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones have been launched in China, soon after the headset was teased on the company's official online store. The Vivo TWS Neo earphones are now available in the company's home country for CNY 499 (approximately Rs. 5,300). The headset is available in two colours - Interstellar Blue and White - and matches up to the specifications that were teased in earlier reports. The headset features an AirPods-like outer ear design with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers, along with other features typically seen only on high-end true wireless earphones.

Vivo TWS Neo specifications

The Vivo TWS Neo was listed on the company's official site last week with a placeholder price and not all specifications and features listed. However, the listing has since been updated, with the full specifications and pricing revealed. Apart from the 14.2mm drivers, the Vivo TWS Neo also features Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, along with support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.

There is also a low-latency mode for gaming and video calls, and a two-microphone system for better performance on voice calls. The earphones are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, and battery life is claimed to be 27 hours in total with charging for the case through a USB Type-C port. Vivo claims that battery life on the earphones will be 5.5 hours when using the AAC codec, which drops to around 4.2 hours with the aptX codec. Support for voice assistants is also mentioned.

Vivo TWS Neo India launch?

All of this makes the true wireless earphones particularly well suited for use with Android smartphones, and at its price of CNY 499, it will be an interesting option for budget and mid-range buyers. The design, specifications, and pricing also makes it particularly suited to Indian users, and Vivo could launch the earphones in India in the coming months, where it will go up against the recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Realme Buds Air Neo, priced at Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 2,999 respectively.

