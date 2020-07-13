Technology News
Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India Soon, Company Teases

Vivo also announced the Indian launch date of two new phones – X50 and X50 Pro earlier today.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 13 July 2020 16:55 IST
Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earbuds to Launch in India Soon, Company Teases

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Vivo_India

Vivo TWS Neo’s 14.2mm driver is expected to make the most out of the brand’s DeepX Stereo Sound effects

Highlights
  • Vivo TWS Neo will be offered in two colour options
  • Vivo TWS Neo have a battery life of 4.5 hours, at 50 percent volume
  • Vivo hasn’t announced an official launch date yet

Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones are set to be launched in India soon, the Chinese firm announced on social media today. Vivo had launched its true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in its domestic market back in June. The earbuds feature an Apple AirPods-like design and is fitted with 14.2mm dynamic drivers. Earlier today, the company also announced that it will be launching the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro phones in India on July 16. It can be speculated that the new earphones may also be launched on the same day.

Vivo India took to Twitter to tease the launch of its TWS Neo earphones. Although an official date wasn't revealed, Vivo said that the headset will feature 14.2mm moving coils, which are expected to make the most out of the brand's own DeepX Stereo Sound effects.

In another tweet, Vivo also announced the launch of its X50 series of phones, namely the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro, in India this Thursday (July 16) at 12pm (noon). Given the similar timings of the posts, it can be expected that the Vivo TWS Neo may also be launched alongside the new phones.

Vivo TWS Neo price, colour options

Upon its launch in China, the Vivo TWS Neo were priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,300). With designs similar to that of Apple AirPods, the TWS Neo will be made available in two colours – Starry Blue and Moonlight White.

Vivo TWS Neo specifications

Most high-end TWS earphones come with 14.2mm dynamic drivers and the Vivo TWS Neo is no different. The moving drivers are expected to make the best use of Vivo's in-house DeepX Stereo Sound effects, an audio enhancement feature which is presently available in select Vivo phones.

Apart from Bluetooth 5.2 support, Vivo TWS Neo also has several useful attributes, including Google Assistant compatibility and a “Find My TWS Neo” device locator feature. In terms of battery life, the earphones can operate up to 4.5 hours (with AAC encoding and 50 percent volume) and up to 2.9 hours (with apt Adaptive encoding and 50 percent volume). When used with the charging case, the battery is expected to last a little over 22 hours.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

