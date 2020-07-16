Technology News
loading
  Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, 5.5 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Vivo TWS Neo Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, 5.5 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds price in India is set at Rs.5,990.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 July 2020 13:02 IST
Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earbuds come in two colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo TWS Neo earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity
  • The new Vivo earbuds also have Google Assistant support
  • Vivo TWS Neo were first launched in China in June

Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earbuds were unveiled in India today. The new Vivo earbuds debuted along with Vivo X50 series during an online event. The Vivo TWS Neo feature an AirPods-like outer ear design with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers. The TWS Neo further come with Bluetooth v5.2 and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and are available in two colour options. Vivo TWS Neo earbuds were first unveiled in China in June.

Vivo TWS Neo price in India

The Vivo TWS Neo earbuds price in India start at Rs. 5,990. These will be available in Moonlight White and Starry Blue colour options and the case of the earbuds also adopt the same colour. The exact availability details are unclear right now. 

With the launch of the Vivo TWS Neo, Vivo will be competing against the newly unveiled Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 by Xiaomi and Realme Buds Air Neo. Price in India starts at Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 2,999, respectively.

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India

Vivo TWS Neo specification, features

In terms of design, the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds look similar to Apple AirPods. The earbuds feature large 14.2mm dynamic drivers along with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They further support Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec and Vivo's in-house DeepX Stereo Sound effects, an audio enhancement feature which is presently available in select Vivo phones.

They also come with Google Assistant compatibility and a "Find My TWS Neo" device locator feature. In terms of the battery, Vivo claims that Vivo TWS Neo can operate up to 5.5 hours with AAC encoding and 50 percent volume and for up to 4.2 hours with the aptX codec.

With the charging case, the battery is said to last for up to 22 hours. Additionally, the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds case comes with USB Type-C port for charging. As mentioned, the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Comment
 
 

