Vivo TWS 2 and Vivo TWS 2e use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 May 2021 17:24 IST
Vivo TWS 2 earphones support aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec

Highlights
  • Vivo TWS 2 and TWS 2e have been launched in China
  • The new true wireless earphones are available in 2 colour options
  • Vivo launched the TWS Neo true wireless earphones in India in 2020

Vivo TWS 2 and Vivo TWS 2e true wireless stereo earphones have been launched in China. The more expensive Vivo TWS 2 earphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) along with other premium features such as support for the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec. The earphones are currently up for pre-orders only in China, with no word on when they will be launching in other global markets including India. The second-generation TWS earphones from Vivo are available in two colour options — Interstellar Blue and White.

Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e price, availability

Vivo TWS 2 earphones are priced at CNY 499 (approximately Rs. 5,700), while the more affordable Vivo TWS 2e are priced at CNY 299 (approximately Rs. 3,400). Vivo has put both the TWS 2 and TWS 2e up for pre-orders, with availability across online stores in China including the company's official Web store.

As of now, there's no word on when the earphones will be launching in other markets, but the unveiling could take place in the coming months in India given the competitive pricing and strong demand for affordable and feature-filled true wireless earphones in India. Vivo launched the TWS Neo true wireless earphones with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support in late 2020, priced at Rs. 5,990.

Vivo TWS 2, Vivo TWS 2e specifications, features

Starting with the more expensive Vivo TWS 2, the earphones feature ANC and Bluetooth v5.2, with support for the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec in addition to the more commonly seen SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones have 12.2mm dynamic drivers, and a low-latency mode with a claimed response delay of 88ms. Vivo further claims up to 8 hours of battery life on the earpieces per charge, and a total of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

The more affordable Vivo TWS 2e earphones do not have ANC, have a response time of 117ms for the low-latency mode, and do not support the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec — only the SBC and AAC codecs are supported. The rest of the specifications are similar to those on Vivo TWS 2, with 12.2mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth v5.2, and up to 7.6 hours battery life on the earpieces and 27 hours with the charging case.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
