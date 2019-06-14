Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 17.5 Million Units in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 17.5 Million Units in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

Counterpoint says the market continued to grow during this quarter and North America and Europe were the fastest growing regions.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 18:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 17.5 Million Units in Q1 2019: Counterpoint

Apple's market share in the true wireless hearables segment failed to grow despite the launch of its second generation AirPods as the global market for true wireless hearables reached 17.5 million units in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, growing 40 percent quarter-on-quarter, a new report by Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

According to Counterpoint Research's "Hearables Market Tracker", all regions continued to grow during this quarter and North America and Europe were the fastest growing regions.

"It remains uncertain if Apple's market share could stay at the present level with the current product portfolio in the coming quarters. Samsung is trying to strengthen its dominance with Galaxy Buds, propelled by bundling with Galaxy S10 series," Liz Lee, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

Sales of the first generation AirPods were higher than expected, thanks to a variety of sales promotions for stock-outs in the channel in Q1 2019, but sales of the new model were weaker than initially expected due to the market's mixed response.

Samsung expanded its market share and ranked the second for the first time by aggressively promoting its new, enhanced Galaxy Buds.

It is expected to maintain this momentum for a while thanks to the market's positive response as well as the effect of bundling with Galaxy S10 series.

"The recent performance of QCY and Soundcore, who are also expanding their global presence, is noteworthy. Above all, Google, Amazon and Microsoft are expected to release true wireless earbuds in the second half of this year," Lee added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, AirPods
Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999
Smartphone Growth in Emerging Markets to Continue in 2019: Counterpoint
Honor Smartphones
True Wireless Hearables Market Reaches 17.5 Million Units in Q1 2019: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  2. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  3. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  5. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  6. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  8. Netflix’s Leila Is What Dystopian Future Art Is Meant to Be
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.